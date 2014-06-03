Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Assigned Ltd Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125.7 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) 2896.1 Withdrawn Videocon Industries Ltd ST FB Bk CARE A1 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 547.3 Assigned Ltd Auro Sundram Ply & Door Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Auro Sundram Ply & Door Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Assigned /CARE A3 Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 267.5 Assigned Jodhpur Pali Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 3000 Assigned Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 254.1 Reaffirmed Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac * CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 *Short-term rating for Bank facility of Rs.55 crore is reclassified to the long-term/short-term rating Pnp Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 74.3 Assigned Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1512.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35.00 cr)#, # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd Puranik Builders (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65.00 cr) Sachika Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1711.2 Assigned Tikamsa Dulichand Natural Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Videocon Industries Ltd LT Non-fund based CARE A 151055.8Assigned Bk Videocon Industries Ltd LT FB Bk/FIs CARE A 212220 Reaffirmed Videocon Industries Ltd Long/ST Non-fund CARE A/CARE A1 11900 Reaffirmed Based Bk -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)