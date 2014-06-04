Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ARGL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 180 Assigned Chandna Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Enestee Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Assigned Punjab National Bank Corporate CARE CGR 2 - Assigned Governance Rating (Two) (CGR) Truba Advance Sciences Kombine ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ARGL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8489.1 Assigned Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd NCD (i) CARE BBB- 166 Reaffirmed (i) NCD of Rs. 16.60 Cr with bullet repayment after 5 years. A put/call option for repayment will be exercisable by Issuer and/or buyer after 2.5 years of disbursement Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD (ii) CARE BBB- 534 Reaffirmed (ii) Proposed NCD of Rs. 53.40 Cr with bullet repayment after 83 months Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Chandna Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 202 Reaffirmed Enestee Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 382 Assigned Hans Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 830.8 Revised from CARE C Truba Advance Sciences Kombine LT Bk Fac CARE B 121.8 Assigned Vishwas Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)