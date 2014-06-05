Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Iap Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 22.5 Assigned
Karle International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac /FB CARE A4+ 850 Assigned
Karle International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac/NFB CARE A4+ 245 Assigned
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Reaffirmed
Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.9 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asset Cars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Withdrawn
Asset Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 168.8 Assigned
Heaven Associate LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 330 Assigned
Iap Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 85.5 Assigned
Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac (ECBs) CARE C 13926.2 Reaffirmed
Jindal Stainless Ltd NCD CARE C 2442.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 250 Cr)
Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 101184.5Revised from
CARE C
(reduced from 10,159.77 Cr)
Jindal Stainless Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 62450 Revised from
CARE A4
(enhanced from 1,387.32 Cr)
Karle International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac /TL CARE BB+ 220 Assigned
Kerala Police Housing Co-Operative LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 267.3 Assigned
Society Ltd
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds- CARE AAA (SO) 3100 Reaffirmed
14B *
* Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds- CARE AAA (SO) 17 Reaffirmed
15B *
* Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Proposed NCD/Bond CARE AAA (SO) 4000 Assigned
Issue*
* Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
M. Shailesh & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from
CARE BB-
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.3 Revised from
CARE C
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4100 Revised from
CARE C/CARE A4
Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 7.6 Revised from
CARE BB-
Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A455.5 Revised from
CARE BB-/
CARE A4
Sobhagia Clothing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
