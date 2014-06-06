Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhamra Port Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1670 Reaffirmed Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Assigned (non-fund based) Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Pinnacle Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70.5 Reaffirmed Spykar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 % 70 Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 26.7 Assigned Vascular Therapeutics (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Birbhum Chemicals And Fertilisers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 440 Assigned Chowringhee Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Assigned Dhamra Port Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 28416 Reaffirmed Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd Long Bk Fac CARE BB 1371 Assigned (working capital limits) Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)* CARE BBB+(SO) 1600 Assigned * The long-term facility (term loan) of Rs. 160.00 crore is proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Zuari Global Limited. The assigned rating is "In Principle" and will be confirmed by CARE Ratings after receipt of the executed guarantee deed. Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Neelkanth Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 220 Assigned Palaparthi Super Speciality Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pinnacle Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 388.9 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Industries Ltd TL against CARE BBB (SO) 192.5 Assigned Securitization of lease rental receivables R.E.C. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Spykar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB % 478.6 Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Assigned Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 25 Assigned Vascular Therapeutics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 47.5 Assigned VKT Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)