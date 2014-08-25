Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------ SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jesons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1105 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 93500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7,850.00 CR) Kec International Ltd CP* CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed * The entire CP outstanding along with the fund based facilities shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. The limits would be backed by necessary drawing power during the tenure of the instrument. L&T Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed programme L&T Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3410 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3500 Revised from CARE A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilasraika Sponge Iron (India) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Janani Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Janani Exports Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Jesons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 434 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd Proposed LT NCDs CARE A+ 750 Assigned (NCDs) Kec International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1622.09 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1,292.35 CR) L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 67250 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5750 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 96500.4 Reaffirmed Radha Casting & Metalik Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 69.5 Assigned Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 428.8 Assigned Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 149.8 Assigned Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3276.4 Reaffirmed Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 33423.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 2410.07) Trident Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 10000 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 YKZ Zip Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 183.9 Assigned YKZ Zip Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)