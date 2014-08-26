Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned (carved out of working capital) Ansapack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Assigned Danalakshmi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 171.6 Reaffirmed JR Seamless Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.1 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 81.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.41cr) Pharma Impex Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Santoshi Barrier Film India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8625 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.932.81 crore) Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 3000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.130 crore) Amtek Auto Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA 6000 Assigned Ansapack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 496.6 Assigned Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.9 Assigned Danalakshmi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 220.1 Reaffirmed Danalakshmi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Long/Short- term CARE C / 178.5 Reaffirmed Bk Fac CARE A4 Jan Shakti Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 99 Assigned JR Seamless Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 245.2 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2985.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 189.10cr) Pharma Impex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21cr) Santoshi Barrier Film India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.4.74cr) Santoshi Barrier Film India Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 65 Reaffirmed CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)