Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cotfab (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Eros International Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd CP/ST Debt (CP/STD)CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 150CR) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. ST Debt CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Network Clothing Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 85 Assigned Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.80cr) Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 115 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6cr) Srinivas Fine Arts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST CP/ICD ProgrammeCARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Wearit Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asiatic Colour-Chem Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4+ Eros International Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4500 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 339.33CR) Eros International Media Ltd Proposed NCDs IssueCARE AA- 5000 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 350CR) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Compulsorily CARE AA+ (RPS) 20000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Non-Convertible Cumulative PS (enhanced from 1,500C) L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 31500 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Network Clothing Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 701.9 Assigned Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180.3 Reaffirmed Passavant Energy & Environment India LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Passavant Energy & Environment India LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 612 Assigned Pvt Ltd /CARE A1 (SO) Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE - Suspended A3+ Rose Flower Company (Papers) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Assigned Safal Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended Shree Krishna Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 179.1 Reaffirmed Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 145 Reaffirmed A3 Srinivas Fine Arts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 375.4 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd GoI Guaranteed - - Withdrawn Bonds* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India (GoI) Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-ICARE AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Programme-II Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Programme-III Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Public CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Survi Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.22cr) Survi Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 220 Reaffirmed*(enhanced from 4.50cr) *reclassification of facilities from short term facilities to long-term/short-term bank facilities Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 10000 Revised from CARE AAA Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Wearit Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2630.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.155.27 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)