Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Applicomp (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 1280 Assigned Working Capital - Non Fund Based Banco Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Century Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 540 Assigned Working Capital - Non Fund Based Deep Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 13.6 Assigned Family Credit Ltd CP CARE A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Next Retail India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1600 Assigned (Non-fund Based)- Working capital PE Electronics Ltd Bk Fac NFBST -WC CARE A3 200 Assigned Sky Appliances Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Assigned (Non-fund Based) - Working capital Value Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-fundCARE A3 3375 Assigned Videocon D2H Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 850 Assigned (Non-fund Based) - Working capital@ @ Term loans amounting to Rs.1151.33 crore (outstanding as on June 30, 2014) and all working capital facilities aggregating Rs.85 crore are backed by an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee (CG) by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated 'CARE A/ CARE A1'). LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Applicomp (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB 1000 Assigned Working capital - Fund Based Banco Aluminium Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A1 Banco Aluminium Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 50 Assigned A1 Barnala Realtech LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE B+ Century Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB 1250 Assigned Working capital - Fund Based Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA(SO) 1254.3 Assigned Company Ltd. Deep Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1386.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.31 crore) Deep Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 400 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 39000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 5000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CARE PP-MLD AA 2500 Assigned protected Mkt-linked Debenture Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 4000 Revised from CARE AA Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3500 Revised from CARE AA Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Revised from CARE AA Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Revised from CARE AA Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Revised from CARE AA Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 500 Revised from CARE AA Family Credit Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AA+ 15000 Revised from Programme CARE AA Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Next Retail India Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE A(SO) 382.2 Assigned TL@ @ Term loan facilities of Rs.38.32 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL; rated CARE A/ CARE A1 ) and eleven other group companies. Next Retail India Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 3687.5 Assigned Working capital PE Electronics Ltd Bk Fac FBLT -TL @ CARE A(SO) 313.6 Assigned @ Term loan facilities of Rs.31.36 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL; rated CARE A/ CARE A1 ) and eleven other group companies. PE Electronics Ltd Bk Fac LT - WC CARE BBB 1000 Assigned Rupa Dyeing And Printing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20.5 Assigned Rupa Dyeing And Printing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 40 Assigned A4+ Saibaba Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 162.6 Assigned San & Co LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Reaffirmed Sky Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE A(SO) 303.8 Assigned TL@ @ Term loan facilities of Rs.30.38 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL; rated CARE A/ CARE A1 ) and eleven other group companies. Sky Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE BBB 51 Assigned TL Sky Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE BBB 2750 Assigned Working capital Value Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE A(SO) 452 Assigned TL@ @ Term loan facilities of Rs.45.20 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL; rated CARE A/ CARE A1 ) and eleven other group companies. Value Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 3000 Assigned Working capital Videocon D2H Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE A- 17608.3 Assigned TL Videocon D2H Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE A(SO) 11513.3 Assigned TL@ @ Term loans amounting to Rs.1151.33 crore (outstanding as on June 30, 2014) and all working capital facilities aggregating Rs.85 crore are backed by an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee (CG) by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated 'CARE A/ CARE A1'). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)