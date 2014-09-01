Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Arvind Ltd CP (CP) issue * CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * Arvind Limited has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the proposed CP issue of Rs.100 crore. The Bank limits to the extent of Rs.100 crore will be kept unutilized throughout the tenure of the instrument. This rating is in lieu of the earlier rating for CP which was carved out of working capital limits. Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 636.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 66.65cr) Four C Diamonds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals ST Debt / CP issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd (STD/CP) on a standalone basis Mercator Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1400 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 800 Assigned Merino Panel Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Assigned Oswal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 430 Revised from CARE A3+ Surya Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 45 Revised from CARE A4 Vinayak Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- MRF Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 500 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambarnath Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) - Assigned Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42.9 Assigned Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) *650 - *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) *100 Reaffirmed *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) *1250 Reaffirmed *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+ (SO) *500 - Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25.6 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 2.43cr) Four C Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - 80 Assigned Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4650 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD (NCD)* CARE A (SO) 4000 Assigned * Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/CARE A1). Krishna Oleo Chemical India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 394.8 Assigned Lotus Infrarealty Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 490 Revised from CARE B+ Mercator Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 10228.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.439.51 crore) Mercator Ltd LT NCDs CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.300 crore) Merino Industries Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE A 1121.2 Assigned Merino Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1230 Assigned Merino Panel Products Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE A 230 Assigned Merino Panel Products Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1100 Assigned Nsl Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2275 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 240.94cr) Oswal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Oswal Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 295 Reaffirmed A3+ Riverbank Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed Corporate CARE BBB- 1350 Assigned Guarantee * *to be extended to BBT Elevated Road Private Limited (BERPL), an SPV, for proposed term loan of Rs.135 crore for elevated road project. The guarantee is proposed to be operated through a structured payment mechanism for timely transfer of the required funds for payment of principal and interest (to the extent of Rs.135.0 crore) to a designated account. S E Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4578.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 501.95cr) Saraswati Associates Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 36.2 Reaffirmed Saraswati Associates Company LT/Short- term Bk CARE B/CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Fac Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1002.3 Revised from CARE BBB Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Surya Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE BB- Vinayak Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.6 Assigned Viraj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.7 Assigned Voltamp Transformers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 100 Reaffirmed Voltamp Transformers Ltd. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 