Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 3500 Assigned *The Commercial Paper Issue will be carved/ repaid/ earmarked out of the short term bank lines and subject to the following conditions 1) Commercial paper issue will be subject to availability of firm sanction of short term bank lines from the banks 2) The tenure of the CP will not be greater than the validity of the sanctioned bank lines from the banks 3) The quantum of CP will not exceed the quantum of the sanctioned and unutilized short term bank lines Magma Itl Finance Ltd. ST Debt/ CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 200 Cr) Rajda Industries & Export Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Assigned Rockwool (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11 Cr) Vub Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Revised from CARE A4+ Zigma Laminates & Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dbl Betul Sarni Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 2410 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.75.00 crore) Dhara Motor Finance Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 70 Assigned Giriraj Iron Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 327 Assigned A4 Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2000 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bond Issue @ CARE A- (SO) 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation Proposed LT Bond CARE A- (SO) 1000 Revised from Issue # In principle In principle CARE BBB+(SO) #proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh Markx Infra Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Matadeen Ramchandra Agarwal LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Matadeen Ramchandra Agarwal LT Bk Fac/ ST Fac CARE BB-/CARE 15 Assigned A4 Mdd Medical Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Mdd Medical Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 100 Assigned A4+ Rajda Industries & Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 180 Assigned A4+ Rockwool (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 345 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.88 Cr) Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB- 684.6 Reaffirmed - LT-TL (Enhanced from Rs. 3.78 Cr) Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB-/CARE 320 Reaffirmed - LT/ST-CC/ EPC/EBDA3 Vub Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Zigma Laminates & Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1225 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.