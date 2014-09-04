Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N. Pandey ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10 CR) Centex International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 47.5 Assigned Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.8 Assigned Endurance Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5050 Revised from CARE A2+ Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1 3430 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd CP CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Gopinath Spinning Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10.5 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 188530 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23,434 crore) Industrial Energy Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed out of working capital limits) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Kothi Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs.6.50 crore) Kovai Medical Center And Hospital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 130 Revised from CARE A3+ L&T Housing Finance Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP / STD CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 600 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 186 crore) Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 11) Rajda Industries & Export Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Assigned Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+(SO) 25 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP)@ @ carved out of working capital limits Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP)* *Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. has given an undertaking that cash credit limit will not be utilized to the extent of STD utilisation (enhanced from 350 Cr) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd. FD CARE AA+(FD) 1000 Revised from CARE AA(FD)(SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N. Pandey LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.25 CR) Bandhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Secured NCD Issue CARE A+ 600 Assigned Centex International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1052.5 Assigned Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115.6 Assigned Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 247.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Endurance Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3060 Revised from CARE A- Everest Infra Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 420 Reaffirmed Based) Everest Infra Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non CARE BB 1795.6 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 7724.1 Reaffirmed Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+ 8500 Reaffirmed Based) Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd NCD* CARE A+ 7000 Reaffirmed *as on May 22, 2014, Rs.650 crore outstanding and Rs.50 crore yet to be issued Gopinath Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 74.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.60) Gujarat Cotton Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 150 Assigned A4 Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. LT Bond Issue CARE A+(SO) 7240.7 Revised from CARE A(SO) Hdfc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 65210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5,636 crore) Industrial Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4608.1 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 8600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.800 Crore) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD CARE AA 533.3 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AA 2000 Assigned Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 50650 Reaffirmed A1+ Kothi Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 166 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) Kovai Medical Center And Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1686.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 192.72) L&T Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 11000 Revised from CARE AA L&T Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 12500 Revised from CARE AA L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 105000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 59500 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Liberty Trendz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Revised from CARE BB- Liberty Trendz Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 90 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- /CARE A4 Manawar Kukshi Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 548.3 Revised from CARE BBB(SO)* (reduced from 55) Manawar Kukshi Tollways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 47.3 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB(SO)/CARE A3(SO)* Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 1922 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 134.8 crore) Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 721 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 61.10) Patanjali Ayurved Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1600 Assigned Patanjali Ayurved Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned /CARE A3 Radhe Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Rai Singh Mahaveer Singh LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Rajda Industries & Export Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Reaghan Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 2.13) Reaghan Fashions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 125 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd LT Bond CARE A+ (SO) 5003.8 Revised from CARE A(SO) Scl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 310 Reaffirmed^ Scl Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 2300 Reaffirmed^ (reduced from 260) Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 164.1 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 24000 Revised from CARE AA- (enhanced from 2,100 CR) Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. NCDs - Series I CARE A+ 2000 Revised from CARE AA- /CARE A1+ Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. NCDs - Series II CARE A+ 2000 Revised from CARE AA- /CARE A1+ Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Proposed LT CARE A+ 1500 Assigned borrowing (including NCDs) Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 87000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA- /CARE A1+ (reduced from 9,000 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 