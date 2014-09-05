Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emami Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 700 Reaffirmed K R Pulp & Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 275 Assigned Maxheal Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Rug Resources ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Sami Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A3+ 1275 Revised from Based) CARE A3 Enhanced from 114 CR Sami Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 45 Revised from (Non-fund Based) CARE A3 Reduced from 12.5 CR The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Motors (Dehradun) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Emami Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 4408.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from 567 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eveready Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3316.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from 252.01 CR Glomet Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/ A4 60 Reaffirmed Reduced from 7 CR K R Pulp & Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2093.7 Assigned Kamineni Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 182.8 Assigned Karp Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 950 CR Maxheal Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 120 Assigned Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sahayog Microfinance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Sami Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 250 Revised from BBB- Enhanced from 19.2 CR Sardar Solvex Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Templeton India Low Duration Fund Credit Quality -- Notice of Rating Withdrawal The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 60 Reaffirmed United Metachem Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 80 Revised from B+/CARE A4 Western Up Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 4219.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)