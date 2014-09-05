Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Emami Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 700 Reaffirmed
K R Pulp & Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 275 Assigned
Maxheal Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed
Rug Resources ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
Sami Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A3+ 1275 Revised from
Based) CARE A3
Enhanced from 114 CR
Sami Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 45 Revised from
(Non-fund Based) CARE A3
Reduced from 12.5 CR
The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Commercial Motors (Dehradun) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended
Emami Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 4408.2 Reaffirmed
Reduced from 567 CR
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Eveready Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3316.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Enhanced from 252.01 CR
Glomet Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/ A4 60 Reaffirmed
Reduced from 7 CR
K R Pulp & Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2093.7 Assigned
Kamineni Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 182.8 Assigned
Karp Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 950 CR
Maxheal Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 120 Assigned
Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sahayog Microfinance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned
Sami Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 250 Revised from
BBB-
Enhanced from 19.2 CR
Sardar Solvex Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned
Templeton India Low Duration Fund Credit Quality -- Notice of
Rating Withdrawal
The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed
The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 60 Reaffirmed
United Metachem Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 80 Revised from
B+/CARE A4
Western Up Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 4219.9 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
