Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 327.5 Assigned Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Iscon Surgicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Revised from CARE D Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Just Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.8 Reaffirmed Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.2 Reaffirmed Magnum Vinimay Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Assigned Zcl Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 55 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gtp Finance Ltd Medium-term CARE BB+ (FD) 30 Assigned Instrument-Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3B Fibreglass Sprl LT Bk Fac CARE BB 817* Revised from CARE BB+ *Euro denominated facilities of Euro 10 Million converted using exchange rate, 1Euro = INR 81.70 Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 110 Assigned Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.9 Assigned Gtp Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3456.9 Revised from CARE AA (reduced from Rs.383.33 Crore) Guru Security Force Priavte Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Iscon Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 24.1 Revised from CARE D Iscon Surgicals Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4100 Revised from CARE D Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Revised from CARE BBB- Jag Heet Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Jasubhai Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Jayshree Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120.7 Assigned Just Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 105 Reaffirmed Krishna Fabrics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4140 Assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 22.6 Reaffirmed Magnum Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49 Revised from CARE B+ Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A450 Assigned Pune Sholapur Road Development Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9452.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.957.68 crore) Zcl Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 100 Assigned Based) Zcl Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 75 Assigned