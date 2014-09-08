Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 327.5 Assigned
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Iscon Surgicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Revised from
CARE D
Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from
CARE A3
Just Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.8 Reaffirmed
Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.2 Reaffirmed
Magnum Vinimay Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Assigned
Zcl Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 55 Assigned
(Non-Fund Based)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gtp Finance Ltd Medium-term CARE BB+ (FD) 30 Assigned
Instrument-Fixed
Deposit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3B Fibreglass Sprl LT Bk Fac CARE BB 817* Revised from
CARE BB+
*Euro denominated facilities of Euro 10 Million converted using exchange rate, 1Euro = INR 81.70
Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 110 Assigned
Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.9 Assigned
Gtp Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3456.9 Revised from
CARE AA
(reduced from Rs.383.33 Crore)
Guru Security Force Priavte Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended
Iscon Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 24.1 Revised from
CARE D
Iscon Surgicals Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4100 Revised from
CARE D
Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Jag Heet Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended
Jasubhai Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended
Jayshree Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120.7 Assigned
Just Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 105 Reaffirmed
Krishna Fabrics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4140 Assigned
Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 22.6 Reaffirmed
Magnum Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49 Revised from
CARE B+
Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A450 Assigned
Pune Sholapur Road Development Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9452.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.957.68 crore)
Zcl Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 100 Assigned
Based)
Zcl Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 75 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)