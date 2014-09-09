Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cords Cable Industries Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 202.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.30.25 crore) Emcee Engineering Works Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 11.7 Assigned Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7750 Reaffirmed Jay Chemical Industries Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ 600 Revised from CARE A3+ Rika Global Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned (Non-Fund based) Silicon Jewel Industries Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 15.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artedz Fabs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 156.8 Reaffirmed Bothe Windfarm Development Co. Ltd LT FB Bk CARE BB+ 8670 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 900 CR) Cords Cable Industries Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 467.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.39.90 crore) Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1520 Reaffirmed A3 Dabang Metal Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 64.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.61 crore) Emcee Engineering Works Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 136.3 Assigned Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8847# Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3963.54 crore) #Reduction is primarily on account of withdrawal of Long-Term rating assigned to the proposed term loans of Rs.3000 crore which have not been raised" Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2202.6 Reaffirmed A1+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1085.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 2250 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Polygenta Technologies Ltd NCD CARE C 100 Reaffirmed Rika Global Impex Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 2350 Assigned (Fund A3 based/Non-fund based) Sarthak Innovations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Silicon Jewel Industries Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 273.4 Assigned Skipper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3085.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 285.11 CR) Skipper Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 7100 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+/CARE A2 (enhanced from 530 CR ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)