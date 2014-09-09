Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cords Cable Industries Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 202.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.30.25 crore)
Emcee Engineering Works Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 11.7 Assigned
Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7750 Reaffirmed
Jay Chemical Industries Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ 600 Revised from
CARE A3+
Rika Global Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned
(Non-Fund based)
Silicon Jewel Industries Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 15.2 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Artedz Fabs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 156.8 Reaffirmed
Bothe Windfarm Development Co. Ltd LT FB Bk CARE BB+ 8670 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 900 CR)
Cords Cable Industries Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 467.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.39.90 crore)
Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1520 Reaffirmed
A3
Dabang Metal Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 64.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.6.61 crore)
Emcee Engineering Works Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 136.3 Assigned
Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8847# Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.3963.54 crore)
#Reduction is primarily on account of withdrawal of Long-Term rating assigned to the proposed
term loans of Rs.3000 crore which have not been raised"
Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2202.6 Reaffirmed
A1+
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE A+ 5000 Assigned
Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1085.3 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 2250 Revised from
A2+ CARE BBB+ /
CARE A3+
Polygenta Technologies Ltd NCD CARE C 100 Reaffirmed
Rika Global Impex Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 2350 Assigned
(Fund A3
based/Non-fund based)
Sarthak Innovations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Reaffirmed
Silicon Jewel Industries Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 273.4 Assigned
Skipper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3085.1 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(enhanced from 285.11 CR)
Skipper Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 7100 Revised from
A2 CARE
BBB+/CARE A2
(enhanced from 530 CR )
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
