Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godavari Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Goel Scientific Glass Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 78 Assigned Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables Series A PTCs CARE A1+(SO) 500 Withdrawn Trust December 2013 C Isionox Steel Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 1012.5 Reaffirmed Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ 158.6 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.13.91 cror Savion Ceramic Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Trade Finance Co. Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ (FD) 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godavari Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Goel Scientific Glass Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 192.2 Assigned Greentech Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 285.6 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO)@ 2329.2 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs.245.71 crore] @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gulf Petrochem FZC (GPFZC) Isionox Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 157.5 Reaffirmed Janvi Gems Bk Fac - - Suspended Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Natraj Logistics And Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.5 Assigned Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 547.9 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.49 crore) Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Revised from CARE B+ Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 80 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Savion Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101.9 Assigned Shriram Trade Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 41.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.12 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.