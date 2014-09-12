Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D. K. Project Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned KLA Foods India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 8000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.750 crore) Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd CP* CARE A2 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50 crore) * Carved out of working capital limits Nivedita Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.3 Assigned Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BIL Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) BIL Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from 136 CR) ACE Finlease Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Assigned All India Federation Of Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Association (reduced from 9.49 CR) Aryans Educational And Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 233.8 Revised from Trust CARE B+ (Reduced from 23.84 CR) D. K. Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Assigned Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 1202 Reaffirmed @backed by Minimum Reserve Account (MRA) and unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4833.6 Revised from CARE B Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 321.1 Assigned KLA Foods India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 7650.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.613.86 crore) Nivedita Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.1 Assigned Shradha Agencies Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Simplex Projects Ltd Bk Fac CARE A/A1 Suspended Suncity Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Assigned Yogi Developers Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 66.6 Reaffirmed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2050 Reaffirmed Zee Learn Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA(SO) 450 Reaffirmed Zee Learn Ltd LT NCD# CARE AA(SO) 125 Reaffirmed @ backed by credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for maintaining a revolving Debt Service Reserve Account and #unconditional and irrevocable undertaking extended by Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd " -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)