Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCM Shriram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 969.8 Reaffirmed Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sai Applied Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Smilax Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 188 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 18 Cr) Sundaram Jewelry ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Trilok Security Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bond Issue CARE A-(SO) 54493.8 Reaffirmed Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 430 Assigned In-Principle DCM Shriram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4341.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Eltus Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8 Cr) Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 127.5 Assigned Gurukrupa Ginning And Oil Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3761.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 380.22 Cr) Indison Agro Foods Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jai Kisan Udhyog Bk Fac - - Suspended Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bond Issue CARE A-(SO) 46335.4 Reaffirmed Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 419.9 Assigned JSL Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB JSL Lifestyle Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 12.5 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4 Madhav Cotton Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.3 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs.8.22 Cr) Paschal Formwork India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 10.00 Cr) Sai Applied Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned A4+ Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 682 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 71.90 Cr) Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 50 Revised from A4+ CARE B/CARE A4 Synergene Active Ingredients P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200.9 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients P Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 10 Assigned A4 Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 Cr) Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 100 Cr) Trilok Security Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.