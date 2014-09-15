US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as traders embrace risk after French election
* Dow up 1.12 pct, S&P 500 up 1.15 pct, Nasdaq up 1.31 pct (Updates prices, changes dateline, comment, byline)
Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCM Shriram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 969.8 Reaffirmed Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sai Applied Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Smilax Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 188 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 18 Cr) Sundaram Jewelry ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Trilok Security Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bond Issue CARE A-(SO) 54493.8 Reaffirmed Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 430 Assigned In-Principle DCM Shriram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4341.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Eltus Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8 Cr) Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 127.5 Assigned Gurukrupa Ginning And Oil Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3761.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 380.22 Cr) Indison Agro Foods Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jai Kisan Udhyog Bk Fac - - Suspended Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bond Issue CARE A-(SO) 46335.4 Reaffirmed Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 419.9 Assigned JSL Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB JSL Lifestyle Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 12.5 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4 Madhav Cotton Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.3 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs.8.22 Cr) Paschal Formwork India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 10.00 Cr) Sai Applied Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned A4+ Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 682 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 71.90 Cr) Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 50 Revised from A4+ CARE B/CARE A4 Synergene Active Ingredients P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200.9 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients P Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 10 Assigned A4 Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 Cr) Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 100 Cr) Trilok Security Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 1.12 pct, S&P 500 up 1.15 pct, Nasdaq up 1.31 pct (Updates prices, changes dateline, comment, byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)