Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essel Propack Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 550 Revised from
CARE A2
H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 67 Reaffirmed
Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Parth Industries (Pid) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP @ CARE A1+(SO) 2750 Reaffirmed
@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee
provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd.
S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned
@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee
provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd.
Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 118 Reaffirmed
Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 13.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BEC Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 650 Assigned
Essel Propack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4968.6 Revised from
CARE A-
Essel Propack Ltd NCD* CARE A 500 Assigned
* Proposed long-term non-convertible
Essel Propack Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /A2+ 700 Revised from
CARE A-
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Bond issue CARE AA+ - Withdrawn
H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.7 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 10.51 CR)
L&T Geostructure LLP LT Bk Fac CARE A- 327.7 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(reduced from 34.19 CR)
L&T Geostructure LLP LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 750 Revised from
A2 CARE BBB+ /
CARE A3+
Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Parth Industries (Pid) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 50 Assigned
A4
Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 275.4 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 28.79 CR)
Siti Cable Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 13490.7 Reaffirmed
Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 50 Reaffirmed
A4+
Suashish Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4250 Reaffirmed
[reduced from Rs.525 crore]
Vilas Javdekar Eco Shelters Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B+ 292 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 35 CR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
