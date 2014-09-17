Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essel Propack Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 550 Revised from CARE A2 H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 67 Reaffirmed Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Parth Industries (Pid) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP @ CARE A1+(SO) 2750 Reaffirmed @credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned @credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 118 Reaffirmed Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 13.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BEC Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 650 Assigned Essel Propack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4968.6 Revised from CARE A- Essel Propack Ltd NCD* CARE A 500 Assigned * Proposed long-term non-convertible Essel Propack Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /A2+ 700 Revised from CARE A- Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Bond issue CARE AA+ - Withdrawn H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 10.51 CR) L&T Geostructure LLP LT Bk Fac CARE A- 327.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 34.19 CR) L&T Geostructure LLP LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 750 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Parth Industries (Pid) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 275.4 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 28.79 CR) Siti Cable Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 13490.7 Reaffirmed Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4+ Suashish Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4250 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs.525 crore] Vilas Javdekar Eco Shelters Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B+ 292 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)