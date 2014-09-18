Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arb Bearings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 117.5 Reaffirmed Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 295 Reaffirmed Himalya International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE A3 International Trade Links Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 248.5 Reaffirmed Micro Inks Pvt Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the working capital limits of the company Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.50 Cr) Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari ST Bk Fac CARE A4 360 Reaffirmed Mandli Ltd Siddhartha Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Simhadri Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Revised from CARE A4 Steel Exchange India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2700 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 261 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 363.1 Reaffirmed ARB Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 124 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.42 Cr) ARB Bearings Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 6.5 Reaffirmed A2 Asian Roller Bearings LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Gail (India) Ltd LT Bond (Proposed) CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Gail (India) Ltd LT Bond CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Gail (India) Ltd LT/ST* Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 12500 Reaffirmed A1+ *Note: Amount of rated Short-term Bank Facilities is maximum up to Rs. 500 crore within this amount Happy Home Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2272 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 273.57 Cr) Himalya International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1312.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Redeemable CARE AAA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs / NCD * *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India (GoI) for timely payment of interest and repayment of principal subject to terms and conditions and structured payment mechanism as per the guarantee/trusteeship document submitted to CARE International Trade Links Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1.7 Revised from CARE B- K. Girdharlal International Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 550 Cr) Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Micro Inks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4504.9 Reaffirmed Micro Inks Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 8434 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.801.40 crore) Persang Alloy Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.2 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 10.93 Cr) Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD II issue - - Withdrawn Rajlakshmi Guinea Museum Jewellers PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 750 Reaffirmed Mandli Ltd Shri Shyam Warehousing And Power Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 291.2 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- (reduced from Rs. 31.3) Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 170 Revised from CARE BB Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 380 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4+ (reduced from 88 Cr) Silver Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Simhadri Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE BB Steel Exchange India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2989.4 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 308.80 Cr) TSS Projects And Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ultratech Cement Ltd NCD issue CARE AAA 240 Reaffirmed (reduced from 500.00 Cr) Venketesh Udyog Bk Fac - - Suspended Vibhu Impex Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Notice of Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.