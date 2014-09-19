Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1650 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 170.00 crore) Globion India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 45 Assigned Hanuman Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 30.00 crore) Jay Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 107 Reaffirmed K.Rajnikant & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ - Suspended Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2+ (SO) 90 Assigned *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Limited Pioneer Foods And Agro Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Rane Engine Valve Ltd CP issue CARE A2+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Patel Infra Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE D - Withdrawn Amol Dicalite Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 40 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Amol Dicalite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 94.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.68) Amol Dicalite Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 38.5 Reaffirmed A3+ B & A Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 463.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 546.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 67.80 crore) Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs. 160.00 crore) Creativeline Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 96.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (reduced from 10.55cr) Globion India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 338.3 Assigned Jay Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 1295 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (enhanced from 9.80cr) *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Limited Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac** CARE BBB+ (SO) 270.4 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) (reduced from 31.29cr) ** backed by letter of undertaking of Trident Limited to meet the shortfall in repayment of term loan by the Lotus Integrated Texpark Limited. Lotus Integrated Texpark Lotus Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 54.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (reduced from 6.51cr) Maxan Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Pioneer Foods And Agro Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.7 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- Satyam Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 25.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (reduced from 3.24cr) SEFPL Direct Assignment Sep'11- III Assignee Payouts - - Withdrawn Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 71.1 Assigned Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk CARE C/CARE A4 157.5 Assigned Wasan Auto Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Wasan Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 661.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)