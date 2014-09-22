Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Debt CARE A1+(SO)* 500 Reaffirmed Programme *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Corporate Finance Pvt. Ltd. (ACFPL) Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST FB Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Bansal Refineries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE A4 Flexituff International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3038.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.294.29 crore) Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from CARE D Gateway Fabrics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) % 2670 Indiabulls Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2650 Assigned Jyoti Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9150 Suspended Patel Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac - Fund CARE A4 1950 Revised from Based CARE A3 PL Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO)* 380 Revised from CARE A2(SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL; rated CARE D for its bank facilities and CARE BB for its NCDs) Sembawang Engineers & Constructor Pte ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO)* 1753.1 Revised from Ltd CARE A2(SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL; rated CARE D for its bank facilities and CARE BB for its NCDs) TVS Motor Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2951.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 320.72 CR) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB(FD) 400 Assigned Instrument (Fixed Deposit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7460 Assigned Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1180 Assigned Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 29.7 Assigned Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB 100 Assigned Bansal Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 72 Revised from CARE BB Flexituff International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2571.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.246.84 crore) Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 219.6 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 26.99 CR) Gateway Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 128.5 Assigned Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)% 1056.4 GMR Airports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5000 Assigned Indiabulls Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 76921.4 Revised from CARE BBB Indiabulls Realtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 42400 Revised from CARE BBB Jyoti Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 48930 Revised from CARE BB Jyoti Structures Ltd LT Instruments - CARE C 500 Revised from NCD CARE BB Om Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.4 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs.6.23 CR) Patel Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 8100 Revised from CARE BBB Patel Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BB 2000 Revised from Based CARE BBB Patel Engineering Ltd NCD I CARE BB 900 Revised from CARE BBB Patel Engineering Ltd NCD II CARE BB 2700 Revised from CARE BBB Patel Engineering Ltd NCD III CARE BB 1800 Revised from CARE BBB Patel Engineering Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac - CARE BB /CARE 13700 Revised from Fund Based A4 CARE BBB /CARE A3 Patel Engineering Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac - CARE BB /CARE 32950 Revised from Fund Based A4 CARE BBB /CARE A3 PL Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO)* 120 Revised from CARE BBB+ * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL; rated CARE D for its bank facilities and CARE BB for its NCDs) Punj Lloyd Delta Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO)* 160 Revised from CARE BBB+ * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL; rated CARE D for its bank facilities and CARE BB for its NCDs) Punj Lloyd Delta Renewables Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB(SO)* 394 Revised from /CARE A4(SO) CARE BBB+ (SO)/CARE A2(SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL; rated CARE D for its bank facilities and CARE BB for its NCDs) Radhegovindkripa Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 595 Reaffirmed Sembawang Engineers & Constructor Pte LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB(SO)* 10254.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB+(SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL; rated CARE D for its bank facilities and CARE BB for its NCDs) TVS Motor Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 908 Revised from CARE AA- (reduced from 113.50 CR) TVS Motor Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 2250 Revised from A1+ CARE AA-/CARE A1+ Welspun Solar AP Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 3968.6 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Welspun Solar AP Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn* CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the short term bank facility of Welspun Solar AP Private Limited with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Welspun Solar Rajasthan Pvt Ltd LT Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 819.7 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) (reduced from 84.50 Cr) @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Welspun Energy Private Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1) available till expiry of one year from Scheduled COD (Scheduled COD of March 31, 2013) or till achieving satisfactory stabilization of operation by achieving envisaged PLF as approved by the lenders, whichever is later. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)