Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atishay Infotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 2 Cr)
Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 42 Revised from
CARE A3
Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 60.5 Revised from
CARE A3
Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 26.5 Revised from
CARE A3
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Chemicals LtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 17001.1 Revised from
CARE A4
(reduced from 2,649.90 Cr)
Ntpc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Revised from
CARE A2+
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue* CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned
*Carved out of working capital limits of the company
Virtuous Urja Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 2140 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ag8 Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 598.6 Assigned
Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 311.2 Placed on
credit watch
Atishay Infotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 1.98 Cr)
Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 700 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 980 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 470 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD- AA1000 Assigned
Protected
Market-linked Debenture
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD- AA1000 Reaffirmed
Protected
Market-linked Debenture
Gspc Distribution Networks Ltd. NCDs (NCD) Issue # CARE AA+ (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
# backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. and
GSPC Gas Company Ltd. jointly and severally
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT Loans CARE AA+ 12067.1 Reaffirmed
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/ 2000 Reaffirmed
CARE A1+
Gumbi Software Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.5 Assigned
Kamal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Chemicals LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 14815 Revised from
CARE C
(enhanced from 769.03 Cr)
Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ntpc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 567772.5Reaffirmed
Ntpc Ltd LT bonds CARE AAA 96825 Reaffirmed
Ntpc Ltd LT bonds* CARE AAA 30000 Assigned
*Series L, LI and LII
Ntpc Ltd Proposed LT bonds CARE AAA 50000 Assigned
Ntpc Ltd LT bonds (Series Withdrawn
XVIII)
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE D 397 Reaffirmed
Based- LT
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE D 821.8 Reaffirmed
Based- LT-TL
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Bk Fac- Non- Fund CARE D 58.6 Reaffirmed
Based- ST- BG/ LC
Royal Synthetics Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sohum Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.4 Assigned
Terra Land Developers Ltd NCD issue - - Suspended
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10100 Revised from
CARE A-
Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 2000 Revised from
CARE A1+ CARE A- /
CARE A2+
Virtuous Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 360 Revised from
CARE BBB+ (SO)
