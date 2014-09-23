Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atishay Infotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2 Cr) Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 42 Revised from CARE A3 Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 60.5 Revised from CARE A3 Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 26.5 Revised from CARE A3 Gujarat State Petronet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Chemicals LtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 17001.1 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 2,649.90 Cr) Ntpc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Revised from CARE A2+ Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue* CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned *Carved out of working capital limits of the company Virtuous Urja Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 2140 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ag8 Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 598.6 Assigned Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 311.2 Placed on credit watch Atishay Infotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.98 Cr) Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 700 Revised from CARE BBB- Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 980 Revised from CARE BBB- Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 470 Revised from CARE BBB- Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD- AA1000 Assigned Protected Market-linked Debenture Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD- AA1000 Reaffirmed Protected Market-linked Debenture Gspc Distribution Networks Ltd. NCDs (NCD) Issue # CARE AA+ (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. and GSPC Gas Company Ltd. jointly and severally Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT Loans CARE AA+ 12067.1 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/ 2000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Gumbi Software Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.5 Assigned Kamal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Chemicals LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 14815 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from 769.03 Cr) Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Ntpc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 567772.5Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd LT bonds CARE AAA 96825 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd LT bonds* CARE AAA 30000 Assigned *Series L, LI and LII Ntpc Ltd Proposed LT bonds CARE AAA 50000 Assigned Ntpc Ltd LT bonds (Series Withdrawn XVIII) Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE D 397 Reaffirmed Based- LT Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE D 821.8 Reaffirmed Based- LT-TL Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Bk Fac- Non- Fund CARE D 58.6 Reaffirmed Based- ST- BG/ LC Royal Synthetics Bk Fac - - Suspended Sohum Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.4 Assigned Terra Land Developers Ltd NCD issue - - Suspended Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10100 Revised from CARE A- Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 2000 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A- / CARE A2+ Virtuous Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 360 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)