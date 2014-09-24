Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Actif Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Reaffirmed Aventura Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)@ 70 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee provided by Fontus Water Private Limited Eskay K'N'It India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Reaffirmed Fontus Water Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Assigned /CARE A3 Indore Composite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Revised from CARE A4 Jash Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Assigned Jaybharat Textiles And Real Estate LtdST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Ksl And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Reaffirmed Multivista Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Revised from CARE A4+ Navin Housing And Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Nikhil Footwears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE A4+ Oberoi Realty Ltd Proposed ST CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31 Reaffirmed Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 39 Reaffirmed Shraddha Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Swiss Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Actif Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2249.8 Reaffirmed Ajay Plastics Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Ajay Plastics Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 31 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Aswini Apartments LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Aventura Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)@ 70 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee provided by Fontus Water Private Limited Dredging Corporation Of India Tax Free, Secured, CARE AA 588.8 Reaffirmed Redeemable Non- Convertible Debentures Eskay K'N'It India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3024.6 Reaffirmed Fontus Water Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Fontus Water Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Incline Realty Pvt. Ltd. LT NCD@ CARE AA+(SO) 750 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, Oberoi Realty Limited (ORL) Indore Composite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 185 Revised from CARE BB- Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.14 CR) Jain Sons Finlease Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Jain Sons Finlease Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Jash Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 220 Assigned Jaybharat Textiles And Real Estate LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 2395.6 Reaffirmed Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 33.6 Assigned Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 2.5 Assigned A4 K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 226.9 Reaffirmed Krishana Phoschem Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 120 Revised from A3 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Ksl And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6652.4 Reaffirmed Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt NCD CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Madhuram Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 149.3 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from Rs.9.62) Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 96.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Multivista Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 311.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 36.78) Navin Housing And Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Assigned Nikhil Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 616.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Nikhil Footwears Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Revised from A4 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Oasis Realty Bk facility - LT CARE AA+(SO)* 6000 Assigned loans *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, Oberoi Realty Limited (ORL). Oasis Realty Bk Facility - LT CARE 6000 Assigned overdraft AA+(SO)*/CARE facility/TL A1+(SO)* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, Oberoi Realty Limited (ORL). Oasis Realty Bk Facility - ST LCCARE 1500 Assigned AA+(SO)*/CARE A1+(SO)* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, Oberoi Realty Limited (ORL). Om Shree International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 98.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 291.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Royal Marwar Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 409.5 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 515 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 800 CR) Stallion Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Stallion Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Swiss Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 141.5 Assigned Three Brothers Flour And General MillsLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Venus India Asset-Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 550 Reaffirmed Walled City Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 96.1 Revised from CARE B+ Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non- CARE A+(SO) 3500** Revised from Fund Based) CARE BBB+(SO) **The credit rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from Welspun Energy Pvt. Limited -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.