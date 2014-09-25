Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37000 Revised from CARE A3 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CARE A4 10000 Revised from CARE A3 Capital First Ltd ST Debt Programme CARE A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 900) Galaxy Construction And Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hindoostan Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 7 Assigned Non-fund Based Jay Jay Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 50.00 CR) Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Reaffirmed Petron Engineering Construction Ltd ST Bk CARE A4 4412 Revised from CARE A4+ Sahyadri Farmer Producer Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Shiva Texyarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 871 Revised from CARE A3 Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 350 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baid Leasing And Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 330000 Revised from CARE BBB Capital First Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd Perpetual Debt II CARE AA 500 Assigned Capital First Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 79700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7,870) Capital First Ltd LT Subordinated Bk CARE AA+ 2750 Reaffirmed Fac Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd NCD II CARE AA+ 2500 Assigned Capital First Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Galaxy Construction And Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Assigned Pvt Ltd Govind Milk And Milk Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 457.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36.79 CR) Harsiddh Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 55.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.84 CR) Hindoostan Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB 100 Assigned Hindoostan Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 293 Assigned Jay Jay Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 948.4 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 114.30 CR) Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 199.9 Reaffirmed Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 12.7 Reaffirmed A4 Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Petron Engineering Construction Ltd LT Bk CARE B- 1320.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Petron Engineering Construction Ltd LT Bk CARE B- 500 Revised from CARE BB+ Rayon Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75.2 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 8 CR) Sahyadri Farmer Producer Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Shiva Texyarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2875.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Shiva Texyarn Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 300 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 611.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)