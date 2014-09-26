Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Goodhill Suit Manufacturing PvtST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Assigned Ltd Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 730 Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 66 Assigned Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 39 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Arvind Goodhill Suit Manufacturing PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned Ltd Arvind Goodhill Suit Manufacturing PvtLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 30 Assigned Ltd A3+ Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3202.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 395.65cr) Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2550 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2+ (enhanced from 225.00cr) Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 254 Assigned Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd Tax Free, Secured, CARE AA 588.8 Reaffirmed Redeemable NCDs Govind Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 457.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36.79cr) Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3309.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 340.67cr) Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended Lamer Power And Infrastructures Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B- 84.3 Assigned Ltd Lamer Power And Infrastructures Pvt LT / Short- term CARE B-/CARE 25 Assigned Ltd Bk Fac A4 Murti Udyog Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/ - Suspended CARE A4 Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 291.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Peerless Hotels Ltd. Long -term Bk Fac CARE A 135 Reaffirmed Sab Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Shiv Shakti International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shreenathji Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8cr) Surana Construction (Chembur) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)