Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- -------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Grain Spirits Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 39.9 Revised from CARE A2 Ajay India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Chinar Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Revised from CARE A4+ Cox And Kings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed out) Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Dhara Lifescience Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned J.M.L. Marketings Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Kaizen Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Saptagir Camphor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 146.6 Reaffirmed Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Supreme Cot Spin Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Grain Spirits Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2888.2 Assigned Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Ajay India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89 Reaffirmed Chinar Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- Revised from CARE BB+ Cox And Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4850 Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Dhara Lifescience Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 0.8 Assigned Dhara Lifescience Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 50 Assigned A4 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 13500 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA (SO)* 2500 Reaffirmed *The rating for NCD is based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for debt servicing from the parent company, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL) J.M.L. Marketings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Kaizen Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Manomay Tex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210.4 Assigned North Eastern Electric Power Proposed NCD* CARE AA- 25000 Assigned Corporation Ltd *10 years NCD with a moratorium of 5 years Saptagir Camphor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 550 Reaffirmed Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.9 Assigned Shillong Expressway Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Supreme Cot Spin Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 224.9 Assigned Tibrewala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.