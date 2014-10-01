Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Ltd CP issue (Carved CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned Out) Arvind Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) * (enhanced from Rs.100 crore) *Arvind Limited has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the CP issue of Rs.200 crore. The Bank limits to the extent of Rs.200 crore will be kept unutilized throughout the tenure of the instrument. B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Bhakti Extraction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.65cr) Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9580 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd Ongoing ST Debt CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (STD) programme* Elin Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 95 Reaffirmed Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed GMR Hyderabad International Airport ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1070 Revised from Ltd CARE A2 Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd ST FB Bk CARE A1 4960 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd CP/STD (carved out CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed of working capital) HSIL Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company /(enhanced from Rs.160 crore) J.K. Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed *carved out of working-capital limits Jewelex International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2 - Withdrawal Fund Based) Liberty Shoes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 290 Assigned Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 700 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 55cr] LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended /CARE A4 B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 241.9 Assigned Bhakti Extraction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 564.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 58.37cr Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1400 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd Outstanding NCDs CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Series I - IV) Birla Corporation Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A1+ Elin Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 472.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 41.83CR) Ezone Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 320 Reaffirmed Based) Ezone Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 72.6 Reaffirmed Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 13.1 Reaffirmed Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4120 Reaffirmed GMR Hyderabad International Airport LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ % 12488.6 Ltd Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd LT FB Bk CARE A 2470 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd NCD CARE A 1250 Reaffirmed Godawari Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 20979.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2149.37CR) J.K. Cement Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed (Aggregate) Jewelex International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ - Withdrawal based) K.G.P. Gold Palace LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned K.G.P. Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.1 Assigned Liberty Shoes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1232.8 Assigned Natural Gold Pulse & Flour Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 94.6 Assigned Shakti Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Spintech Textile Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)