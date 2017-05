Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AG8 Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Agrawal Sponge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Alok Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac -TL CARE A3 1220.22 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac -Non CARE A3 26250 Reaffirmed Fund based Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Dina Iron & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.93 CR) Great United Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 25 Assigned Fund Based) BG Jajoo Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 58 Assigned Jash Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 53 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Jet Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45.2 Reaffirmed Jindal Green Crop International Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Kamdar & Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed Kota Dall Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1050 Reaffirmed National Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 470.0 CR) National Engineering Industries Ltd ST Debt (inc.CP) CARE A1+ 1550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 145.0 CR) National Engineering Industries Ltd ST Debt (inc.CP)* CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30.0 CR) *The aggregate of CP/STD and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund based working capital limits # by earmarking fund based bank limit NHC Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00 CR) Panchvati Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 710 Reaffirmed Rajiva Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 183.5 Assigned Ltd Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3526.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.473.00 cr) Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 620 Reaffirmed Shristi Ispat & Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Shyam Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 511.6 Smita Conductors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3180 Reaffirmed Sova Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)% 297.5 Sylvanus Properties Ltd CP (CP) Issue CARE A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Tag Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35.00 Crore) Usha Martin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 26250 Usha Martin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 5500 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AG8 Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1088.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 59.86 crore) Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 360 Assigned Agrawal Sponge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Ajay Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 101823 Revised from CARE BBB Alok Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB- 4558.44 Revised from based CARE BBB Alok Industries Ltd NCD -I CARE BBB- 3000 Revised from CARE BBB Alok Industries Ltd NCD -II CARE BBB- 2000 Revised from CARE BBB Alok Industries Ltd NCD -III CARE BBB- 5000 Revised from CARE BBB Bhadrashree Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 158.9 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 20.42 CR) Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 162.8 Reaffirmed Dina Iron & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Great United Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB- 345 Assigned Jajoo Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned Jash Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 347.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.22 crore) Jash Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned /CARE A2 Jet Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 176.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.22.77 CR) Jindal Green Crop International Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Kamdar & Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Kota Dall Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 26500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3,150 CR) L&T Fincorp Ltd NCD'S CARE AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,800 CR) L. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 137.9 Reaffirmed National Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 309.15 CR) NHC Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 68.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.40 CR) Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 95000 Reaffirmed A1+ Palm Heights Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Panchvati Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Praja Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42 Assigned Praja Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned /CARE A4 Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Facility 4)# #backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL); * backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 44.5 Reaffirmed (Facility 2)# #backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL); * backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 100 Reaffirmed (Facility 3)# /CARE A1(SO) #backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL); * backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 475 Reaffirmed (Facility 1)# #backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL); * backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Rajiva Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12 Assigned Ltd Ritu Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121.3 Assigned RKS Grand Shopping Mall LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 331 Assigned Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13611 Reaffirmed Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Sangam Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 175.5 Assigned Shristi Ispat & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.5 Assigned Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 3974.9 Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 120 A3 % Smita Conductors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 220 Reaffirmed Soneera Jewellery Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Sova Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)% 1079.7 Suraksha Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72 Assigned Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6750.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 680.60 crore) Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 215 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CARE AA 24056 Revised from Bonds (Under BASEL CARE AA- II norms) Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 5260 Revised from (Under BASEL II CARE AA- norms) Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCARE AA+ 35349 Revised from CARE AA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)