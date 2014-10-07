Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- E.S. Knit Wear ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 252.5 Reaffirmed Jhandewalas Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Instrument - CP CARE A1 250 Assigned (CP)* *by earmarking fund based working capital limit Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3410 Placed on Credit Watch Shiv Shipping Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 270.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.65) Stanlubes & Specialities (India) Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Strata Geosystems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 Cr) Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 40 Assigned Venkateshwara Hactheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 171 Assigned Venky'S (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 75 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansaldo Caldaie Boilers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 67.5 Revised from CARE C (SO) Ansaldo Caldaie Boilers India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C 100 Revised from CARE C (SO) Ansaldo Caldaie Boilers India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 300 Revised from CARE C (SO)/CARE A4 (SO) Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5250 Placed on Credit Watch E.S. Knit Wear LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.3 Reaffirmed Farmax India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 209.6 Revised from CARE B- Gammon India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 103550 Reaffirmed Gammon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9490.5 Revised from CARE C Gammon India Ltd NCD issue CARE D 3240 Revised from CARE C Hypercity Retail India Ltd NCDs (LT) CARE A (SO)@ 500 Assigned In Principle Ishwar Soap Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.1 Assigned Jhandewalas Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 206.4 Assigned Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45.4 Reaffirmed Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4300 Reaffirmed L. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 137.9 Reaffirmed Machine Tools (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Machine Tools (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 257.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Msp Steel & Power Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Nsl Tidong Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4590 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Relationship Properties Pvt Ltd LT Proposed NCDs ^ CARE AA- (SO) 2250 Assigned In-principle ^to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Pvt. Ltd (SPCPL) for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to an amount payable towards one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter throughout the tenure of the facility. The 'in-principle' rating will be confirmed after the execution and verification of the transaction documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Religare Finvest Ltd NCD issue - - withdrawn Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt CARE AA- 14000 Reaffirmed Rourkela Steel Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Sai Kripa Real Estate Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3276.4 Placed on Credit Watch Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1250 Placed on Credit Watch Shiv Shipping Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 157.1 Revised from CARE B+ Stanlubes & Specialities (India) Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Assigned Stfcl Direct Assignment Mar 12 - I Assignee Payouts * CARE AAA (SO) 762.1 Reaffirmed * After July 14 payout Stfcl Direct Assignment Mar 12 - I Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 227.6 Reaffirmed Facility Strata Geosystems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 137.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.21 Cr) Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 201.8 Reaffirmed Taksh Infrastructure Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Reaffirmed Tangnu Romai Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2240 Reaffirmed Tripple Star Agri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 137.5 Revised from CARE BB- Universal Freight Management India PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 144 Assigned Ltd Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 140 Assigned Venkateshwara Hactheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3377.7 Assigned Venkateshwara Hactheries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 7746.1 Assigned A2+ Venky'S (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2512.6 Assigned Venky'S (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 5947.4 Assigned A2+ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.