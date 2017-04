Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aangan Agrotech Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Banswara Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFB CARE A3+ 780 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.70 crore) Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 1280 Revised from CARE A3(SO) Compuage Infocom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4103.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 313.35 cr) Damodar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.10 crore) Enaltec Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 260 Revised from CARE A3 Ganpati Plastfab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed Gvk Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 405 Placed on credit watch Honest Enterprise Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.22 crore) Ifgl Refractories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.00 cr) Ifgl Refractories Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of fund based working capital limit Mandhana Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotgin Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Orient Press Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Prabhat Elastomers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 190 Reaffirmed Riviera Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Assigned Shree Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 92 Reaffirmed Simhadri Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Reaffirmed The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST FB Bk CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt Ltd And India Nets ST Bk Fac CARE A1 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5.50 crore) Vennar Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 436 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Vindhya Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5769.7 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.260.97 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banswara Syntex Ltd FD CARE BBB+(FD) 300 Assigned Damodar Industries Ltd FD CARE BBB(FD) 150 Revised from CARE BBB-(FD) Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. Medium Term CARE BBB+(FD) 10000 Assigned Instrument -FD LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aangan Agrotech Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 257.3 Assigned Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Debt CARE A+(SO)* 1000 Assigned Programme *based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Corporate Finance Pvt. Ltd. (ACFPL) Arkade Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 216.2 Assigned Axtel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.5 Revised from CARE BBB Axtel Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Banswara Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB+ 3331.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.335.55 crore) Banswara Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB CARE BBB+ 5000 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.450 crore) Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 400 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Compuage Infocom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1552 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from 152.20 cr) Damodar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB 223.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.32.60 crore) Damodar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac -FB CARE BBB 840 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.70 crore) Deepak Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.6 Reaffirmed Enaltec Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 61.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Ganpati Plastfab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 78.6 Reaffirmed Ganpati Plastfab Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 83 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Ghcl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9604.1 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 955.32 CR) Ghcl Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11830 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 (enhanced from 998 CR) Gmr Bajoli Holi Hydropower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 13800 Assigned Gmr Bajoli Holi Hydropower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Non-fund CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Based Gvk Coal (Tokisud) Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2250 Placed on credit watch Gvk Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 24000 Placed on credit watch Hetero Med Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 141.6 Placed on credit watch Honest Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 164 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.50 crore) Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4587.1 Reaffirmed Ifgl Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 40 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from26.88 cr) Ifgl Refractories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 550 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.00 cr) Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2464.8 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd (enhanced from 200 CR) Laxmiraj Distributors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7877.3 Reaffirmed Mandhana Industries Ltd NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotgin Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Orient Press Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 225.1 Reaffirmed Orient Press Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A3+ Prabhat Elastomers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Revised from CARE BB- Prime Gold Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Reaffirmed Ramkrupa Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Revised from CARE B Riviera Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Shivalik Engineering Industries Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 335 Reaffirmed Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 162 Reaffirmed Shree Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 131.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 14.82 crore) Shree Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Simhadri Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2430 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 CR) Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2417.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 276.06 CR) Tufropes Pvt Ltd And India Nets LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 331.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30.00 crore) Tufropes Pvt Ltd And India Nets LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) Vennar Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 10 Revised from CARE A3(SO) Vindhya Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE A- 3350 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.95 crore) Vindhya Telelinks Ltd LT rupee loan CARE A- 130 Assigned Whitelotus Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 252.7 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 