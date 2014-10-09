Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agc Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 408.5 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from Rs.50.00 crore) Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE A1+ 10100 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Deva India Tex Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed East India Petroleum Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1.3 Reaffirmed Housing And Urban Development ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development ST debt/CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd K. S. Cotex (I) Pvt Ltd ST /LT Bk Fac CARE A4 67.4 Reaffirmed Mayur Uniquoters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 515 Reaffirmed Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Saket Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Sunrise Timply Co. Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Suraj Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 549.6 Reaffirmed Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Transtron Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban Development Fixed Deposit CARE AA+ (FD) 30000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agc Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1541.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.200.00 crore) Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 198.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.90cr) Bird Automotive Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Withdrawn A4 Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Chemmanur Credits And Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Chiripal Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.5 Revised form CARE D (Reduced from 12.18cr) Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO)* 44000 Reaffirmed (Series II) *Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India, supported by a structured payment mechanism Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO)* 26000 Reaffirmed (Series III) *Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India, supported by a structured payment mechanism Deva India Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.3 Reaffirmed East India Petroleum Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 450 Reaffirmed Goan Real Estate And Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Assigned Ltd Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE - Suspended A4 Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (02-03) - 2100 Withdrawn# Corporation Ltd # Rating has been withdrawn since the bond issue has been repaid in full and there is no outstanding under the said issue Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (03-04) - 10364 Withdrawn# Corporation Ltd # Rating has been withdrawn since the bond issue has been repaid in full and there is no outstanding under the said issue Housing And Urban Development LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (05-06) CARE AA+ 8090 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (06-07) CARE AA+ 6405 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (11-12) CARE AA+ 56674 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (12-13) CARE AA+ 29013.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (13-14) CARE AA+ 56871.2 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (14-15) CARE AA+ 67500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (including sub-limit of Rs. 2,000 crore as Subordinated debt) K. S. Cotex (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 11.3 Reaffirmed K.S. Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 5.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.83cr) K.S. Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A 6000 Reaffirmed Manglam Oil Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Mayur Uniquoters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 456.2 Revised from CARE A+ Mayur Uniquoters Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 170 Revised from A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2998.6 Revised from CARE BBB enhanced from 89.59cr) Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 133.3 Reaffirmed Saket Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 298 Revised from CARE BBB Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 78.7 Revised from CARE B South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 732.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 98.46cr) Spectrum Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 184 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 6400 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2600 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 2350 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III) State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series I) State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed (Series II) Stci Finance Ltd. NCDs CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Sunrise Timply Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Suraj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 131 Reaffirmed Suraj Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 770.8 Reaffirmed A3 Transtron Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.5 Assigned Transtron Electricals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 55 Assigned A4 Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 20000 Reaffirmed Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)