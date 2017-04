Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagawati Estate Warehouse ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned (Ashoknagar) Hema Dyeing And Printing Mills Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Revised form CARE A4+ Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.2 Reaffirmed Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.2 Reaffirmed Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Revised form CARE A2+ (enhanced from 20 CR) Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd Proposed CP@ CARE A1 350 Revised form CARE A2+ @ carved out of working capital limits Greenply Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1% 5600 Greenply Industries Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1% 450 CP)* *by earmarking fund-based working capital limit GVK Emri Up Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 383 Reaffirmed /CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs. 45.80 crore) HBL Power System Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 6848 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 504.80 CR) Hira Concast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240.5 Assigned Intex Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1220 Revised form CARE A3+ Jindal Power Ltd CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 72231.6 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP CARE A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt/CP)* CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1750 crore) *carved out of working capital limits MRF Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed PBM Polytex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 105 Revised form CARE A2 (Enhanced from Rs.52.06 crore) Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2460 Revised form CARE A4+ Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Woolways India Ltd ST Bk Fac CC CARE A4 21.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- MRF Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA(FD) 500 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagawati Estate Warehouse LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.6 Assigned (Ashoknagar) Hema Dyeing And Printing Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed North Star Apartments Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 1254 Assigned Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 565.7 Revised form CARE BB+ (enhanced from 51.00 CR) Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 776 Revised form /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ (enhanced from 67.60 CR) Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 76.1 Reaffirmed Banswara Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 37.7* Revised form CARE BBB(SO) (reduced from Rs.5.97 crore) *Earlier Banswara Syntex Limited (BSL) (CARE BBB+/CARE A3+) and M/s. Carreman Michel Tierry (CMT) had jointly & severally given unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for bank facilities of BGL. However subsequent to the entire stake been purchased by BSL, it is now the sole guarantor. Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Fun Multiplex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 266.8 Revised form CARE BBB+ Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 250 Revised form CARE A- (enhanced from 209.38 CR) Greenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A % 5570.7 GVK Emri Up Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed HBL Power System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4506.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 481.48 CR) Hira Concast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 372.2 Assigned Indusind Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 4500 Revised form CARE AA Intex Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Revised form CARE BBB Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 156346.1Revised form CARE AA+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE AA 5000 Revised form CARE AA+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE AA 10000 Revised form CARE AA+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-III CARE AA 16120 Revised form CARE AA+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA 1000 Revised form Programme-IV CARE AA+ JITF Water Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2100 Reaffirmed Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 669.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65 CR) Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 52165.7 Assigned Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2600 Assigned /CARE A3 Lakisha Real Estate Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn MRF Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed MRF Ltd NCD Issue CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed MRF Ltd Proposed TL/ NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue - Series I MRF Ltd NCD Issue - Series CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed II PBM Polytex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 550.3 Revised form CARE BBB+ Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1710 Revised form CARE BBB Sai Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 crore) Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 989.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 102.24 CR) Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6019.7 Revised form CARE BB+ Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 389.5 Revised form CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 125740.6Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.11,207.25 crore) Sterling Addlife India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised form CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.25.93 crore) Sterling Addlife India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised form /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Sterling Gated Community Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BB+ 600 Assigned (NCDs) Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 247.5 Assigned The Fd Of Omaxe Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 703.64 CR) The Fd Of Omaxe Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1350 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from 296.36 CR) The Fd Of Omaxe Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(FD) 1000 Assigned /CARE A3(FD) Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 4850 Reaffirmed (reduced from 504 CR) @ backed by sponsor/promoter undertaking to the tune of Rs.75 crore in addition to creation of Debt Service Reserve (DSR) in the form of Bank Guarantee amounting approximately Rs.17.8 crore which shall be valid till March 31, 2019. United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.9 Reaffirmed Woolways India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 378.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)