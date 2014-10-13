Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 66.3 Revised form CARE A3+ Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 9 Assigned AHW Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised form CARE A4+ Ajanta Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed CL Gupta Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 702.5 Reaffirmed Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE BA3+ 2122.7 Revised form Ltd CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.262.58 crore) Dynacons Systems And Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 48.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.50 CR) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1150.4 Revised form CARE A1 F Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 717.2 Reaffirmed Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed IFGL Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5 CR) Jalpa Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4 190 Reaffirmed Jewelex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac FB CARE A2+ 6273* Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.585 crore) *The long term bank facilities have been reclassified into short term facilities. Jewelex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A2+ 60 Reaffirmed JITF ESIPL CETP (Sitarganj) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Maithan Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2270 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 186 CR) Schutz Dishman Biotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Tata Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Zuventus Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Revised form CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 419.2 Revised form CARE BBB Agroh Infrastructure Developers Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 600 Reaffirmed Ltd A3 Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 550 Assigned Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 33.3 Assigned /CARE A3(SO) AHW Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn AHW Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Revised form CARE BB+ Ajanta Pharma Ltd Long-TL CARE AA- 577.1 Reaffirmed Ajanta Pharma Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 1200 Reaffirmed A1+ Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AA 8500 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Tier-II CARE AA+ 4250 Reaffirmed Subordinated Bonds Bank Of Maharashtra Proposed LT Bonds CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned CL Gupta Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 344.7 Revised form CARE BBB- Dishman Fze LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 793.9 Revised form CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.89.40 crore) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2888.6 Revised form Ltd CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.224.97 crore) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals NCD CARE BBB+ 975 Revised form Ltd CARE BBB / CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.150 crore) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 913.6 Revised form Ltd /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.71.61 crore) Dynacons Systems And Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 132.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 13.42 CR) E-City Digital Cinemas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 272.5 Revised form CARE BBB- E-City Digital Cinemas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 230 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5078.9 Revised form CARE A+ Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 3130 Revised form A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1 F Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1782.8 Reaffirmed Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 950 Reaffirmed A3 Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 435 Reaffirmed (reduced from 48.50 Cr) IFGL Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 359.3 Revised form CARE A+(SO) (enhanced from 36.74 CR) International Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 - JITF ESIPL CETP (Sitarganj) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 34.5 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10002.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 675 CR) Magma Housing Finance NCD CARE AA- 1710 Reaffirmed (reduced from 190 CR) Maithan Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40 CR) Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 228.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 33.50 CR) Schutz Dishman Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 122.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.91 CR) Shristi Housing Development Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1100 Assigned Shristi Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Shristi Infrastructure Development LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd A3 Shristi Hotel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Sim Diam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BB 1600 Revised form CARE BB+ SKS Microfinance Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 25000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.2,000 crore) Skyscape Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility ^ CARE AA- (SO) 3000 Assigned "^ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable continuing corporate guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Pvt. Ltd (SPCPL) for maintenance of debt service reserve for an amount equal to the succeeding 90 (ninety) days of interest payment and an amount equal to the principal payment due in succeeding 30 (thirty) days throughout the tenure of the facility" Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 415.7 Revised form CARE A- (reduced from 43.75 CR) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 150 Revised form A1+ CARE A- / CARE A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)