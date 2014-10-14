Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 53.9 Reaffirmed
Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 90 Reaffirmed
Celebrations Apparel Ltd. ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Raymond Limited.
CESC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
CESC Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
CP)*
(enhanced from 500 Cr)*CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding
under STD/CP and cash credit shall be within the fund based limit.
Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 765 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 180.00)
Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1 800 Revised from
Carved out of CARE A1+
working capital facility
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 306.5 Reaffirmed
# backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Eimco Elecon India Ltd
Energo Engineering Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1660 Revised from
CARE A3
Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned
Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A4+ 2800 Assigned
Non-fund Based
Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Kamdar & Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A3 816 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.80.00 crore)
Magnum Estates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 138.5 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Finechem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 140 Revised from
CARE A3+
Meghmani Organics Ltd CP Issue # CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed
# carved out of sanctioned fund based working capital limits
Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
(Short-TL)
Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd ST CP/NCD - - Withdrawn
Programme-I *
*Carved out of fund-based working capital limits
Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE A2+ 4500 Revised from
capital limits) CARE A1+
(enhanced from 200)
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
PCM Cement Concrete Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed
Panchvati Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A 806 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.71.00 crore)
Shalimar Paints Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 762.5 Revised from
CARE A1
(enhanced from 8.25 Cr)
Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from
CARE A3
Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed
Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A 816 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.62.00 crore)
Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 108.5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 11.00 Cr)
Tamboli Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Tapasheel Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37 Reaffirmed
UPL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 640 Assigned
Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 106.1 Assigned
(SO)/CARE A3
Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 800 Reaffirmed
Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 900 Reaffirmed
Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 65.3 Reaffirmed
(SO)/CARE A3
(SO)
Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 20.50 Cr)
Arl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 311.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.39.95 crore)
Arl Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed
/CARE A2
Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 2627.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.206 crore)
Celebrations Apparel Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 5 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Raymond Limited.
Celebrations Apparel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 142.9 Assigned
Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 8749.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 905.4 Cr)
Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5487.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 571.54)
Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 932.4 Revised from
CARE BBB+
reduced from 100 Cr
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2839.9 Revised from
CARE A+
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd NCD (proposed) * CARE A 250 Revised from
CARE A+
* Reduced from Rs.50 crore, as Rs.25 crore repaid in full on September 22, 2014.
The present amount of Rs.25 crore is proposed and not yet placed.
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A12112.5 Revised from
CARE A+ /
CARE A1+
Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac In-Principle 2580.3 Revised from
CARE A (SO) In-Principle
CARE A+ (SO)
Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac In-Principle 7188 Revised from
CARE A (SO) In-Principle
/CARE A1 (SO) CARE A+ (SO)
/CARE A1+ (SO)
Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 257.7 Reaffirmed
Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5587.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 2960 Revised from
A3+ CARE BBB- /
CARE A3
Essem 18 Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.9 Assigned
Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking Yard LT Bk Fac * CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed
*Sub Limit of LC facilities of Rs 110.00 crore
Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking Yard LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 1100 Reaffirmed
A4
Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac- Working CARE BB+ 5750 Assigned
capital
Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB+ 43186 Assigned
H. N. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 143.5 Assigned
Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AAA 5000 Assigned
Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Proposed CARE AAA 1000 Assigned
Subordinated Debt
Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 8000 Reaffirmed
Kamdar & Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Magnum Estates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132 Assigned
Meghmani Finechem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2058.6 Revised from
CARE BBB
(reduced from 227.34 Cr)
Meghmani Organics Ltd NCD Issue CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed
MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1614 Reaffirmed
MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 121.5 Reaffirmed
MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 31.4 Provisional
Credit
Opinion Assigned
MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 170.6 Reaffirmed
Facility
MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1919.9 Reaffirmed
MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 111.7 Reaffirmed
MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 28.7 Provisional
Credit
Opinion Assigned
MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 256.5 Reaffirmed
Facility
MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 741.1 Reaffirmed
MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 51.5 Reaffirmed
MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 8.2 Provisional
Credit
Opinion Assigned
MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 93.9 Reaffirmed
Facility
MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1404.4 Reaffirmed
MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 92.9 Reaffirmed
MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 11.7 Provisional
Credit
Opinion Assigned
MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 143.6 Reaffirmed
Facility
MI Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 932.5 Revised from
CARE BBB+
reduced from 100 Cr
Microplast Polytex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145 Assigned
Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 58600.6 Revised from
CARE A+
(enhanced from 5,140.98)
Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd NCDs-I CARE A- 3000 Revised from
CARE A+
Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd NCDs-II CARE A- 5000 Revised from
CARE A+
Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd Proposed NCDs-III CARE A- 2500 Revised from
CARE A+
OM Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1430.9 Reaffirmed
OM Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 4070 Reaffirmed
A2+
Panchvati Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.9.00 crore)
Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 126.4 Revised from
CARE C
(reduced from Rs.15.00 crore)
Polysil Pipes LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 120 Reaffirmed
A2+
(reduced from Rs.13.50 crore)
Prayas Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 49.8 Reaffirmed
Prithvi Edifice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned
Revakripa Sugars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore)
Shalimar Paints Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1340 Revised from
CARE A
(enhanced from 115 Cr)
Shalimar Paints Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 207.5 Revised from
A3+ CARE A/ CARE
A1
(reduced from 68.55 Cr)
Shanti Coils & Refrigeration Equipment Bk Fac - - Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Shanti Refrigeration Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 485 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from Rs.52.85 crore
Shree Krishna Stone Quarry Bk Fac - - Suspended
Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Revised from
CARE BB-
Sri Balaji Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.4 Assigned
Storeex Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Assigned
Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 1.50 Cr)
Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 2275.3 Reaffirmed
Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed
Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs- II CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs- III CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs- IV CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Tamboli Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 209.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 27.93
Tapasheel Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 11.00)
Unicure (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned
Unicure (India) Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Assigned
/CARE A3
UPL Ltd NCD II CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
UPL Ltd NCD III CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
UPL Ltd NCD IV CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
UPL Ltd NCD V CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
UPL Ltd NCD I CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
UPL Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 11000 Reaffirmed
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
