Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 53.9 Reaffirmed Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 90 Reaffirmed Celebrations Apparel Ltd. ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Raymond Limited. CESC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed CESC Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed CP)* (enhanced from 500 Cr)*CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding under STD/CP and cash credit shall be within the fund based limit. Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 765 Reaffirmed (reduced from 180.00) Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Elecon Engineering Co Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1 800 Revised from Carved out of CARE A1+ working capital facility Elecon Engineering Co Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 306.5 Reaffirmed # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Eimco Elecon India Ltd Energo Engineering Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1660 Revised from CARE A3 Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A4+ 2800 Assigned Non-fund Based Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Kamdar & Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A3 816 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.80.00 crore) Magnum Estates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 138.5 Reaffirmed Meghmani Finechem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 140 Revised from CARE A3+ Meghmani Organics Ltd CP Issue # CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed # carved out of sanctioned fund based working capital limits Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Short-TL) Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd ST CP/NCD - - Withdrawn Programme-I * *Carved out of fund-based working capital limits Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE A2+ 4500 Revised from capital limits) CARE A1+ (enhanced from 200) Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed PCM Cement Concrete Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Panchvati Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A 806 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.71.00 crore) Shalimar Paints Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 762.5 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 8.25 Cr) Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE A3 Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A 816 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.62.00 crore) Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 108.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 11.00 Cr) Tamboli Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Tapasheel Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 640 Assigned Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 106.1 Assigned (SO)/CARE A3 Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 800 Reaffirmed Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 900 Reaffirmed Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 65.3 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.50 Cr) Arl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 311.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.39.95 crore) Arl Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 2627.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.206 crore) Celebrations Apparel Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 5 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Raymond Limited. Celebrations Apparel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 142.9 Assigned Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 8749.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 905.4 Cr) Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5487.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 571.54) Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 932.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ reduced from 100 Cr Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2839.9 Revised from CARE A+ Elecon Engineering Co Ltd NCD (proposed) * CARE A 250 Revised from CARE A+ * Reduced from Rs.50 crore, as Rs.25 crore repaid in full on September 22, 2014. The present amount of Rs.25 crore is proposed and not yet placed. Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A12112.5 Revised from CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac In-Principle 2580.3 Revised from CARE A (SO) In-Principle CARE A+ (SO) Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac In-Principle 7188 Revised from CARE A (SO) In-Principle /CARE A1 (SO) CARE A+ (SO) /CARE A1+ (SO) Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 257.7 Reaffirmed Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5587.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 2960 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Essem 18 Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.9 Assigned Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking Yard LT Bk Fac * CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed *Sub Limit of LC facilities of Rs 110.00 crore Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking Yard LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 1100 Reaffirmed A4 Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac- Working CARE BB+ 5750 Assigned capital Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB+ 43186 Assigned H. N. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 143.5 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Proposed CARE AAA 1000 Assigned Subordinated Debt Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Kamdar & Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Magnum Estates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132 Assigned Meghmani Finechem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2058.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 227.34 Cr) Meghmani Organics Ltd NCD Issue CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1614 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 121.5 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 31.4 Provisional Credit Opinion Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 170.6 Reaffirmed Facility MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1919.9 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 111.7 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 28.7 Provisional Credit Opinion Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 256.5 Reaffirmed Facility MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 741.1 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 51.5 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 8.2 Provisional Credit Opinion Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 93.9 Reaffirmed Facility MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1404.4 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 92.9 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 11.7 Provisional Credit Opinion Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 143.6 Reaffirmed Facility MI Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 932.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ reduced from 100 Cr Microplast Polytex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145 Assigned Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 58600.6 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 5,140.98) Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd NCDs-I CARE A- 3000 Revised from CARE A+ Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd NCDs-II CARE A- 5000 Revised from CARE A+ Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd Proposed NCDs-III CARE A- 2500 Revised from CARE A+ OM Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1430.9 Reaffirmed OM Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 4070 Reaffirmed A2+ Panchvati Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.00 crore) Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 126.4 Revised from CARE C (reduced from Rs.15.00 crore) Polysil Pipes LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 120 Reaffirmed A2+ (reduced from Rs.13.50 crore) Prayas Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 49.8 Reaffirmed Prithvi Edifice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Revakripa Sugars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore) Shalimar Paints Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1340 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 115 Cr) Shalimar Paints Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 207.5 Revised from A3+ CARE A/ CARE A1 (reduced from 68.55 Cr) Shanti Coils & Refrigeration Equipment Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Shanti Refrigeration Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 485 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.52.85 crore Shree Krishna Stone Quarry Bk Fac - - Suspended Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Revised from CARE BB- Sri Balaji Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.4 Assigned Storeex Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Assigned Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.50 Cr) Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 2275.3 Reaffirmed Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs- II CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs- III CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkats Better Value Fitness Ltd NCDs- IV CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Tamboli Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 209.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 27.93 Tapasheel Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.00) Unicure (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned Unicure (India) Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Assigned /CARE A3 UPL Ltd NCD II CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd NCD III CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd NCD IV CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd NCD V CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd NCD I CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 11000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 