Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Blenders And Distillers Pvt. LtST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.7.5 crore) Avtec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1430 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.120.00 crore) Dec Infrastructure & Projects (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Diagold Creation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Engineers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Jai Maa Sharda Agro & Rice Mills Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Janki Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1070 Reaffirmed Kusum International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Mandhana Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 800 Reaffirmed Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3150 Revised from CARE A1 Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Assigned Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A3+ 800 Revised from CP)@ CARE A1 @ carved out of working capital limits Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac TL CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY15 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE A1+ 135000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY13 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 26500 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Rating continues under credit watch Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 786.7 Reaffirmed V-Mart Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 80 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.3 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone LtNCD CARE AA+(SO)* 7040 Reaffirmed *backed by the escrow of entire receivables of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for the single point mooring facility at Mundra port(reduced from 746 CR) Allied Blenders And Distillers Pvt. LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3877.7 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.223.93 crore) Anaya Gems Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2168.8^ Reaffirmed ^Dollar-denominated facilities of USD 40 million converted using exchange rate, 1USD= Rs.54.22 Antrix Diamond Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3600 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Avtec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2152.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.201.40 crore) Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds (Series IX)* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds (Series IX) of Central Bank of India with immediate effect, as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstandingunder the issue as on date. Central Bank Of India CDs programme^ - - Withdrawn ^CARE had placed the outstanding ratings assigned to the certificate of deposit programme of Central Bank of India on 'Notice of Withdrawal' for a period of one year. Upon expiry of the said notice period, the ratings of the aforesaid certificate of deposit programme stand withdrawn with immediate effect. Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE A+ 22850 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II CARE AA- 12373 Reaffirmed Bonds Dec Infrastructure & Projects (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 700 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Dec Infrastructure & Projects (India) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1700 Revised from Pvt Ltd /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Engineers India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 16000 Reaffirmed A1+ Jai Maa Sharda Agro & Rice Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.3 Revised from Ltd. CARE B+ (reduced from 8.99) Janki Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5136.8 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Long-TL CARE D 51970 Reaffirmed Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE D 3470 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AAA 422010 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.42,981crore) Lic Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9514.2 Reaffirmed Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India PvLT Fac CARE BBB (SO) 200 Revised from Ltd CARE A(SO) Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India PvLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 200 Revised from Ltd /CARE A3+ (SO) CARE A(SO) / CARE A1(SO) (reduced from 34.50) Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 41645.8 Revised from CARE A Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. Non-Convertible CARE BBB- 435 Revised from Cumulative CARE A- Redeemable Preference Share Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. Proposed CARE BBB- 565 Revised from Non-Convertible CARE A- Cumulative (A Minus) Redeemable Preference Share Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2000 Assigned A3+ Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1750 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 144.80 CR) Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2+ (enhanced from 93.00 CR) Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 416.9 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 51.45 CR) Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd. Grading of CCt 2 - Revised from construction CCt 1- contractor Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 57860 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdLT Secured Bonds CARE AAA 16522.2 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdLT Secured Bonds CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdLT Secured Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 16735.5 Reaffirmed Perfect Agrofood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 102.5 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY15 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE AAA 52000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY13 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 107000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY12 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 63680 Reaffirmed Programme for FY11 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 54150 Reaffirmed Programme for FY10 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 36975 Reaffirmed Programme for FY09 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bonds Issue CARE AAA 12780 Reaffirmed (Series XXVI & XXVII) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 15433.3 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3000 Rating continues under credit watch Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT instruments CARE AA 5000 Rating (NCD) continues under credit watch Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20100 Revised from CARE BBB Reliance Gas Transportation LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation CP - - Withdrawn Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 51610 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd (reduced from Rs.6,280.62 crore) Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1780 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd NCD CARE AAA 65000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AAA(SO)* 10000 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Reliance Port & Terminals Ltd (rated CARE AAA) Samay Irrigation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108.5 Assigned Shree Balkrishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Revised from CARE BB Surya Roshini Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 10615.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 871.75 CR) Surya Roshini Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 5200 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 440 CR) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7560 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1300 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A+(So) 3151.5 Reaffirmed * Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Tata Power (rated CARE AA) that will be valid for three years Teil Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE AA-(SO) 40 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) * backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee in equal proportion from Engineers India Ltd. and Tata Projects Ltd. Teil Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac** CARE AA-(SO) 460 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) ** backed by the proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee in equal proportion from Engineers India Ltd. (rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+) and Tata Projects Ltd. The rating is 'in principle' because guarantee documents are still not executed. Vgs Realty Construction (P) Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 900 Reaffirmed V-Mart Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 450 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs.38 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.