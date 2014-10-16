Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritlal Naresh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 59.5 Assigned Balaji Filaments Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE D 6.5 Revised from Based - STBG/ LC CARE A4 Embio Ltd ST Non Fund based CARE A2+ 15.3 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Embio Ltd ST Fund based Bk CARE A2+ 92 Reaffirmed Fac* *Sub-limit of long-term fund-based facilities Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 290 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from 14.90cr) Gemco Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 14100 Revised from CARE A2 Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2 2970 Revised from CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.73 crore) KG Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 482 Reaffirmed Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 209.1 Reaffirmed Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from CARE A4 Sylvanus Properties Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+). Vijaya Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Services Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Amritlal Naresh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Reaffirmed Athena Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO) 2425 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+). B.B. Shah Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Balaji Filaments Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE D 49.7 Revised from - LT-TL CARE BB Balaji Filaments Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE D 199 Revised from - LTCC/ PC/FBP CARE BB Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75.2 Assigned CAN Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AAA 5000 Revised from NCD CARE AA+ CAN Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AAA 25000 Assigned NCD CAN Fin Homes Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Assigned (Subordinated Bond) Eduestate LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB- 78.5 Reaffirmed (@ For rating of the bank facilities of Eduestate (EDU), CARE has combined the financial profile of Eduestate (EDU) and Shishukunj Educational Society (SES) Embio Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 462.5 Reaffirmed Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2728 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 285.10cr) F.A Constructions LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 100 Assigned F.A Constructions LT Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE B- 150 Assigned Garden Silk Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4- Suspended Gemco Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 181.2 Assigned GEO Biotechnologies India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended GMR Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac# CARE BBB (SO) 7167.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable undertaking to fund GCOPL s obligation towards debt servicing through an additional sponsor support agreement by GMR Infrastructure Ltd and GMR Highways Ltd Gmr Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund Bk Fac@CARE BBB (SO) 691.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of GMR Infrastructure Ltd. GMR Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 19286 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 2493.5 cr) GMR Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2000 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB 1750 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 350cr) GMR Infrastructure Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB 9750 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 987.5cr) Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 350 Revised from CARE BBB+ India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Infrastructure CARE AAA 909.6 Reaffirmed Bonds India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Secured TBs CARE AAA 11090.4 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Tax-free Bonds CARE AAA 39413.3 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Tax-free/ TBs CARE AAA 60586.7 Reaffirmed (proposed) India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Tax-free/ TBs CARE AAA 80000 Reaffirmed (proposed) India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Unsecured TBs* CARE AAA (SO) 30000 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO) 6000 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+). Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed TL / Non- CARE A+ 6000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 18000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE A+ 1457.4 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT FB Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed KG Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 978.8 Reaffirmed L&T Seawoods Pvt Ltd NCDs@ CARE AA+(SO) 8500 Reaffirmed Lucina Land Development Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+). MA Bhagwati Sugar Mill Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.6 Revised from CARE B+ Manglam Yarn Agencies Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4+ Matix Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 32630 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Nagreeka Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2929.4 Reaffirmed Navin Cotton Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.5 Revised from CARE B NHPC Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 12660 Reaffirmed NHPC Ltd TFBs CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Nichem Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 23 Assigned Nichem Industries LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4170 Assigned Selene Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO) 1300 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+). /(enhanced from 40cr) Shivaji Infrastructure Services Pvt LtBk Fac Suspended Spectra Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 478.6 Revised from CARE BB Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCD issue* CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+). Sylvanus Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+). Transpade Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended United Projects LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 100 Assigned United Projects LT Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE B- 150 Assigned Urjankur Shree Datta Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 1187 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.131.26 crore) Urjankur Shree Datta Power Company LtdLT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 200 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.7 crore Urjankur Shree Tatya Saheb Kore WaranaLT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 1888 Reaffirmed Power Company Ltd (reduced from Rs. 198.39 crore) Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed BASEL III Compliant Vijaya Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned BASEL III Compliant -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)