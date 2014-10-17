Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 8590 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A1+ Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 100 Revised from CP programme*) CARE A1+ * aggregate of CP/STD and other working capital borrowings be within the sanctioned working capital limits A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Atc Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 508.6 Revised from (reduced from 75.00 CR) CARE A1 Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8000 Revised from CARE A2 Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd CP* CARE A4 2000 Revised from CARE A2 *BHL has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits / MPBF (maximum permissible bank finance) unutilized to the extent of the proposed CPs of Rs.200cr. The Bank limits will be kept unutilized to that extent throughout the tenure of the instrument Diamond Power Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 86 Revised from CARE A4 Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 97 Reaffirmed Network Systems And Technologies Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Placed under credit watch Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 13 Assigned Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Pradeep Metals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 440 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40 CR) Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd ST Instrument - CARE A3 97 Reaffirmed CP Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31380 Assigned Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Seabird Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 30# Reaffirmed #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Seabird Marine Services Private Limited Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.5 Assigned Vst Motors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund - - Withdrawn Based) Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE A 4851.5 Revised from CARE A+ Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd LT/ ST Bk CARE A /CARE A16000 Revised from Fac (FB) CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+(Is) - Revised from CARE A+(Is) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vst Motors Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB- (FD) 130 Assigned Instrument-Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 100 Assigned A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working CARE A+ (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Capital Demand Loan)* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A.K. Capital Services Ltd. (AKCSL) rated CARE A+ Atc Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3292.2 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 388.25 CR) Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48875.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Canara Hsbc Oriental Bank Of Commerce CPA/Financial CARE AAA (In) - Reaffirmed Life Insurance Company Ltd Strength Capital First Housing Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 550 Assigned Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE A+ 650 Assigned Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11256.8 Reaffirmed Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd NCD ISSUE -I CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8300.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Diamond Power Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Diamond Power Transformers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 550 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD- AA3000 Assigned Protected Market-linked Debenture Fairdeal Motors & Workshop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Rating Placed on credit watch Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 465 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5 cr) Home First Finance Company India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2510 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (enhanced from 129 CR) Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 592.5 Revised from CARE B Jalore Jaswantpura Bot Project Pvt. LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 366.3^ Reaffirmed ^ ECB facility of USD 6.60 million as sublimit of rupee term loan of Rs.36.63 crore. Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 658.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 69.58 CR) Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 94 Reaffirmed A4+ Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Proposed NCD CARE AAA 2500 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Proposed CARE AAA 500 Assigned Services Ltd Subordinated Debt Moon Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 236.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.86 cr) Network Systems And Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ % 186 Ltd Northwest Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 507.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 50.25 CR) Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 94.1 Assigned Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 32.5 Assigned A4+ Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Pradeep Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 242.1 Reaffirmed Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 469.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.99 CR) Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1530.6 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 87.01 CR) Rajena Agro Products Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 210 Assigned A4 Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible CARE A - Withdrawn* Debentures *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the NCD issue of RHC Holding Private Limited with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 366 Assigned Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.6 Reaffirmed Seabird Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Assigned Seabird Marine Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Seabird Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 296.7 Reaffirmed Seyad Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 199.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.08 CR) Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Tamil Nadu Generation And DistributionBond Issue* CARE A-(SO) 5309 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd *The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O.Ms.No.27 dated January 28, 2009 read along with G.O.Ms. NO.48 dated February 15, 2011. The above mentioned bonds (along with other bonds) were originally issued by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and the same have been apportioned between its successor entities viz Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limted(TANGEDCO) and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation LtBond Issue* CARE A-(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed *The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O.Ms.No.278 dated July 01,2009 read along with G.O.Ms.No.48 dated February 15, 2011 Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation LtBond Issue** CARE A-(SO) 691 Reaffirmed **The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest fromthe Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O.Ms.No.27 dated January 28, 2009 read along with G.O.Ms. NO.48 dated February 15, 2011. The above mentioned bonds (along with other bonds) were originally issued by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) andthe same have been apportioned between its successor entities viz Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO). The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Bond Issue* CARE A-(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O.Ms.No.354 dated October 01, 2012. Unity Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 441.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 47.97 CR) Ushdev Engitech Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 1097.4 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Ushdev International Limited (UIL, rated CARE BBB+/A3+). Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83.2 Assigned Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 25 Assigned A4+ Vst Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Revised from CARE BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.