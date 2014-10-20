Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Oil Palm Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+^ 40 Assigned ^ The above ratings are based on the standalone credit risk profile of the company and do not factor in the credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from its holding company, 3F Industries Limited, since the company is in the process of getting it withdrawn. Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Aegis Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5179.8 Reaffirmed BEJ Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Energy Development Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Revised from CARE A2 Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 70 Revised from CARE A1(SO) Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd. Short -term Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed JSW Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 131700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11,744 CR) JSW Steel Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,500 CR) Laxmi Board & Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120 Revised from CARE A3 Meghalaya Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Revised from CARE A3+ MFAR Realtors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned MIRC Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3530 Assigned Navin Fluorine Internationl Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Navin Fluorine Internationl Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 30 Reaffirmed sanctioned working capital limits) Nilkamal Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed Nilkamal Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed * Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Seya Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Revised from CARE A4+ Seyadu Beedi Company ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2 Cr) The South Indian Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 180 Reaffirmed URC Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3210 Assigned Vizag Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 820 Assigned Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 62177.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6,474 Cr) Welspun Corp Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Unique Estates Development Co. Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE A (FD) 370 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Oil Palm Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB^ 265.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) ^ The above ratings are based on the standalone credit risk profile of the company and do not factor in the credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from its holding company, 3F Industries Limited, since the company is in the process of getting it withdrawn. Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 780.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 81.66 Cr) Aegis Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 607.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 70.82 crore) Aegis Logistics Ltd NCD CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 75 Cr) Agya Auto Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bapa Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 350 Reaffirmed BEJ Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.2 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 6.33 Cr) Bellona Estate Developers Ltd LT Instrument - CARE BB (SO) 1200 Revised from NCD ^ CARE BBB (SO) (reduced from Rs. 200 crore) ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Patel Engineering Ltd. Energy Development Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Revised from CARE BBB Gail (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 7000 Assigned A1+ Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 436.5 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 40 Revised from /CARE A1+ (SO) CARE A+ (SO) /CARE A1 (SO) GMR Energy Ltd Non-Cumulative CARE BBB(SO) 2443.5 Revised from Redeemable CARE BBB+ (SO) Preference Share (RPS) # (reduced from 270.8 Cr) #RPS holds short fall undertaking from GMR Holdings Ltd, (GHL) backed by the Non disposable Undertaking (NDU) agreement on equity shares of GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) held by GHL such that these give a cover of at least 2 times the outstanding amounts under the facility GMR Energy Ltd NCD (NCD) @ CARE BBB(SO) 7800 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (reduced from 788 Cr) @ NCDs holds unconditional and irrevocable short fall undertaking from GIL backed by NDU agreement on 19% equity shares of GEL and GVPGL wherein the investor will have a right to sell the shares GMR Infrastructure (Mauritius) Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB(SO)* 1537 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (reduced from 326.40 Cr) *GBP denominated term loan facility of USD 76.5 million, exchange rate used for conversion: Rs.99.33 per GBP as on September 17, 2014 Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,600 crore) Grasim Industries Ltd NCD issue (LT CARE AAA 3500 Reaffirmed umbrella rating) (reduced from Rs.500 crore ) HLF Direct Assignment Sep'11- I. Assignee Payout - - Withdrawn JSW Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 220020 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22,995.80) JSW Steel Ltd NCD CARE AA 100760.4Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7,888.06) JSW Steel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 94508.9 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from 9,900.20 Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13312.3 Revised from CARE B Kashi Pandhari Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.5 Assigned Laxmi Board & Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 262.2 Revised from CARE BBB Laxmi Diamond Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8000 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (enhanced from 624.98 Cr) Madhya Pradesh Road Development Issuer rating CARE A (Is) Assigned Corporation Ltd Meghalaya Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1112.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ MFAR Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Assigned MIRC Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1450 Assigned Navin Fluorine Internationl Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE AA- 400 Assigned Navin Fluorine Internationl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 800 Reaffirmed Nilkamal Ltd LT FB Bk CARE AA- 4384.8 Reaffirmed NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AAA (SO) 34370 Reaffirmed *backed by Letter of Comfort given by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) Pondicherry Tindivanam Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2111.4 Assigned Pt Barasentosa Lestari LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB(SO) 2440 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Rushabh Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sea Lord Containers Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA- (SO) 113.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 51.19 Cr) Seya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 980 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from Rs.88 crore) Seyadu Beedi Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 501.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 42.62 Cr) Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And Allied LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1144.6 Assigned Chemicals Ltd Stamlo Hotels Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 200 Reaffirmed The Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds (Series II) The Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IV) The South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 650 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd NCD CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed Unique Estates Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3250 Reaffirmed URC Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1766.6 Assigned Vizag Profile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1260 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 94 Cr) Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue-1 CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue-2 CARE AA- 3428 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)