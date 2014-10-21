Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Comfort From Ifci Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A1 (SO) 3415 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Comfort From Ifci Ltd. CP* CARE A1 (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Comfort From Ifci Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Revised from CARE A2+ Future Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1 17131.4 Reaffirmed Fund based)* * including limits transferred from erstwhile Future Value Retail Limited on merger with Future Retail Limited. Future Retail Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1 2900 Reaffirmed working capital limits)* * including limits transferred from erstwhile Future Value Retail Limited on merger with Future Retail Limited. GTN Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 905 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 77.50cr) Idea Cellular Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 73340 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed Services Programme Patspin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1992.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 182.50 cr) Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 200 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A4+ SLR Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 610 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 162.7 Assigned Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurangabad Jalna Toll Way Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1333.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.142.66 crore) Avinash Developers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 510.1 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs.90.12 crore) Banco Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 7000 Reaffirmed (under Basel II) Comfort From Ifci Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 1627 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Comfort From Ifci Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Comfort From Ifci Ltd. LT NCDs CARE BBB 2000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD- AA3000 Assigned Protected Market-linked Debenture Falling Waters LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Future Retail Ltd ShortTerm Bk - 750@ withdrawn Facility (Fund Based) @ Amount in brackets states amounts rated during last year Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs# - 7500@ withdrawn # NCD aggregating to Rs. 450 crores have been withdrawn as they have been transferred to Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd./ @ Amount in brackets states amounts Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)* CARE A 25423.5 Reaffirmed * including limits transferred from erstwhile Future Value Retail Limited on merger with Future Retail Limited. Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)* CARE A 20500 Reaffirmed * including limits transferred from erstwhile Future Value Retail Limited on merger with Future Retail Limited. Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs* CARE A 12000 Reaffirmed * including limits transferred from erstwhile Future Value Retail Limited on merger with Future Retail Limited. Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs CARE A 5000 Assigned Golden Peace Hotels And Resorts Pvt LtBk Fac CARE BBB /CARE - withdrawn A3 Gtn Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 358.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 46.29 cr) Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 69168.1 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Indian Renewable Energy Development LT bonds CARE AAA (SO)* 31000 Reaffirmed Agency Ltd * The rating is backed by letter of comfort from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India (GOI) Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 37165.4 Reaffirmed Services Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD (proposed) CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Services Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed Services Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Redeemable CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Services Cumulative PS Jyothy Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - 4128 Withdrawn Jyothy Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) - 800 Withdrawn Jyothy Laboratories Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Jyothy Laboratories Ltd NCDs- II CARE AA- 650 Reaffirmed Jyothy Laboratories Ltd NCDs -III CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Modern Metal India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4- Suspended Parsvnath Developers Ltd Project Star rating- - Suspended Patspin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2204.3 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 246.64cr ) Patspin India Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A470 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 (reduced from 8 ) Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 674.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Reddy Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1895.4 Reaffirmed Sicom Investments & Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1250 Revised from CARE BBB SLR Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2055.8 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 135529 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd Perpetual Bond CARE AA 22750 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Steel Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 61510 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 228000 Assigned The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB 157 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB 418 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III) The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB - withdrawn Bonds (Series II) The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 798.2 Assigned The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series I The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series II The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Basel III Compliant) Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 325.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 42cr) Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed LTD A4 Uttranchal Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 280 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21.50cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 