Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rana Engineering Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt.ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 860 Reaffirmed Kiran Jewels (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3.2 Reaffirmed M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 97 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Infrastructure Developers Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 600 Reaffirmed Ltd A3 Aristo Realty Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Revised from CARE BB+ Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1127.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Chemmanur Credits And Investments Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Dominion Diamond (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1230 Assigned Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3500 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA- (SO 600# Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt Ltd # Equivalent to USD 100 million (USD-INR conversion rate of Rs.60) @ Backed by a Letter of Comfort provided by Tata Steel Limited (TSL) Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (Rupee CARE BBB-% 48830 TL/ECBs) Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-% 2980 (Subordinate Debt) Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.4 Revised from CARE B Kiah Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd LT FB Bk CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Kiran Designs LT FB Bk CARE A- 600 Reaffirmed Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Loan CARE A- 360 Assigned Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk CARE A- 24750 Reaffirmed Kiran Jewelery LT FB Bk CARE A- 1350 Reaffirmed Kiran Jewels (India) LT FB Bk CARE A- 350 Reaffirmed M.N. Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.5 Reaffirmed M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB -/CARE 30 Revised from A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Maithon Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 400 Reaffirmed A1+ Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA 5873 Revised from Producers' Union Ltd CARE A4+ (reduced from 637.79 CR) Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 6235 Revised from Producers' Union Ltd A1+ CARE AA+ / CARE A1+ (enhanced from 463.50 CR) National Backward Classes Finance & Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Assigned Development Corporation Omark International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Omark International Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Rupa Infotech And Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1425 Assigned Ltd Rana Engineering Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Revised from CARE BB- Samarpan Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 158.4 Revised from CARE B Sheetal Jewelery House Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Bk CARE BBB 200 Assigned SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LT Bk Fac CARE D 28400 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 3120 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) NCD CARE D 5000 Revised from Ltd CARE BB State Bank Of Patiala Upper Tier II CARE AAA 14520 Reaffirmed bonds State Bank Of Patiala Lower Tier II bondsCARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Symphony Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 658 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 70.00 CR) Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 175 Assigned /CARE A2+ (SO Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B-(SO) 1740.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)