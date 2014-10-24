Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed CP/ST CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
debt*
*carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company
Ceat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 675.00 CR)
Hr Polycoats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Assigned
Kalpena Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2600 Placed under
Credit Watch
Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 90 Reaffirmed
OM Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 37.5 -
OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3170 Assigned
Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed
Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.8 crore)
Punjab National Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed
Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed CP Issue* CARE A2+ 250 Assigned
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company
The Bank Facilities Of Prime IndustrieST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Enterprises Ltd Proposed CARE A+ (SO) 12000 Assigned
Non-Convertible
Debenture (NCD) issue^
^Repayable at the end of 3 years and 15 days from the date of allotment
Annapurna Cotton Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.6 Reaffirmed
Ceat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9363.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 1,184.78 CR)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AAA(IS) - Reaffirmed
CTS Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 374.9 Revised from
CARE C
Dhairya International LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 110 Assigned
A4
HR Polycoats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 322.4 Assigned
Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Reaffirmed
A4
(Reduced from Rs.22.75 crore)
Kalpena Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4311.2 Placed under
Credit Watch
Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1295 Reaffirmed
Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 256.2 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(SO)
Mahatma Phule Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Assigned
MSV Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95.2 Assigned
OM Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1762.5 -
OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 15894 Assigned
Pappu Country Spirit Bottling Plant CuLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.2 Assigned
Warehouse
Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 254 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 25.69 crore)
Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 2.1 Reaffirmed
A4
Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A430 Reaffirmed
Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II CARE AAA 65000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 26630 Reaffirmed
Punjab National Bank Upper/ lower Tier CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
II Bonds
Shree Ramkrishna Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.6 Reaffirmed
Siddhivinayak Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned
Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed CARE A- 500 Assigned
Non-Convertible
Debenture Issue
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1138.2 Reaffirmed
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1100.5 Reaffirmed
A3
The Bank Facilities Of Prime IndustrieLT Bk Fac CARE BB 74 Revised from
CARE B+
(enhanced from Rs.7.01 crore)
Vinaykumar & Co LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 110 Assigned
A4
Yogeshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
