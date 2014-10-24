Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed CP/ST CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed debt* *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company Ceat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 675.00 CR) Hr Polycoats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Assigned Kalpena Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2600 Placed under Credit Watch Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 90 Reaffirmed OM Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 37.5 - OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3170 Assigned Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.8 crore) Punjab National Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed CP Issue* CARE A2+ 250 Assigned *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company The Bank Facilities Of Prime IndustrieST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd Proposed CARE A+ (SO) 12000 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue^ ^Repayable at the end of 3 years and 15 days from the date of allotment Annapurna Cotton Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.6 Reaffirmed Ceat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9363.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,184.78 CR) Container Corporation Of India Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AAA(IS) - Reaffirmed CTS Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 374.9 Revised from CARE C Dhairya International LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 110 Assigned A4 HR Polycoats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 322.4 Assigned Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 (Reduced from Rs.22.75 crore) Kalpena Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4311.2 Placed under Credit Watch Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1295 Reaffirmed Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 256.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Mahatma Phule Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Assigned MSV Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95.2 Assigned OM Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1762.5 - OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 15894 Assigned Pappu Country Spirit Bottling Plant CuLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.2 Assigned Warehouse Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 254 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 25.69 crore) Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 2.1 Reaffirmed A4 Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A430 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II CARE AAA 65000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Upper/ lower Tier CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed II Bonds Shree Ramkrishna Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.6 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed CARE A- 500 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture Issue Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1138.2 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1100.5 Reaffirmed A3 The Bank Facilities Of Prime IndustrieLT Bk Fac CARE BB 74 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from Rs.7.01 crore) Vinaykumar & Co LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 110 Assigned A4 Yogeshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.