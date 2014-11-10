Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avaya Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 747.5 Assigned Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Cubex Tubing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Exel Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 351.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Radiators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Gupta Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 229.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Mpm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Reaffirmed Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.4 Reaffirmed Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.50 crore) Shree Sales Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from CARE A4 Tourism Finance Corporation Of India ST Bonds CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2050 Revised from CARE A4+ Vilas Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 41.5 Revised from CARE A2 Vizag Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 89 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 82 CR) Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 2972.7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 298.3 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 76.31 CR) Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 3250 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A- / CARE A2+ (enhanced from 225 CR) Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (enhanced from 15 CR) Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 750 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 750 Reaffirmed Avaya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Assigned Bhadra Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.82 CR) Cubex Tubing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Exel Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 95 Revised from CARE A- G.S. Radiators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.1 Revised from CARE B G.S. Radiators Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 40 Revised from A4 CARE B Gupta Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 144 Reaffirmed Juventus Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 1900 Assigned @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+). Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 529.1 Revised from CARE C Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.5 Revised from CARE B+ Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 95 Revised from A4 CARE B+/ Reaffirmed Kusalava Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Malaxmi Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2168.6 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE A+ 200 Assigned Mona Townships Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Assigned Mpm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 173.5 Reaffirmed [reduced from 18.77 CR] Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 303.9 Reaffirmed Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Rasa Autocom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 270 Revised from CARE BB+(SO)* (reduced from 36.25 CR) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of RICO Auto Industries Limited Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from CARE BB+(SO)* (reduced from Rs. 19.15 crore) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of RICO Auto Industries Limited Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE BB Shree Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9.8 Reaffirmed Shree Sales Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 47.5 Reaffirmed A4 Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 263 Revised from CARE BB Ssv Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 345 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd Perpetual Bond CARE AA 22750 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Steel Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 61510 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 228000 Assigned Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LT Subordinated CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bonds Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LT Bonds CARE A+ 6815 Reaffirmed Ltd Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 750 Revised from CARE B+ Vilas Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 62.5 Revised from CARE A- Vizag Profile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 