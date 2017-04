Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajeet & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4 crore) Kakad Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended Karthik Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 339.6 Reaffirmed KEC International Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1 93500 Reaffirmed Bk Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Polyplex Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 129.5 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 400 Revised from CARE A3+ Star Delta Transformers Limite ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 51 Reaffirmed Times Fibrefill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.7 Assigned Unique Green Energy Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac * CARE A2 (SO) 117.4 Revised from Ltd CARE A3+ (SO) * backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2 ) Vijay Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Woodman Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Woodman Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 148 Assigned Acme Fabrik Plast Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ajeet & Company Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 125 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 11.00cr) Astha Projects India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Bhardwaj Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 72 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 1000 Assigned Karthik Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Revised from CARE B+ KEC International Ltd CP (CP) issue - 750 Withdrawn (Standalone) KEC International Ltd LT FB Bk CARE A+ 16220.9 Reaffirmed KEC International Ltd NCDs issue (NCDs) CARE A+ 750 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd. Proposed LT CARE AAA 2000 Assigned Debentures Matrix Power Wind Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn MSV Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95.2 Reaffirmed Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 750 Assigned Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 1110 Reaffirmed A4 Polyplex Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.150 crore) Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned /CARE A3 Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE C 15 Assigned Ratnagiri Wind Power Project Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.6 Reaffirmed Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 160 Reaffirmed A4 Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1440 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Shree Vishnu Power & Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Shruti Snacks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 SKS Microfinance Ltd. Series A PTCs Series A PTCs 1487.7 Withdrawn SN Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 303.1 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 33.40CR) Star Delta Transformers Limite LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 193.7 Reaffirmed Star Delta Transformers Limite LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 160 Reaffirmed A3+ STFCL Direct Assignment June 11 Assignee Payouts CARE AA (SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Direct Assignment June 11 Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility STFCL Direct Assignment- Mar 10 VII Assignee Payouts CARE AA (SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Direct Assignment- Mar 10 VII Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility STFCL Direct Assignment- Mar 11 (III) Assignee Payouts CARE AA (SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Direct Assignment- Mar 11 (III) Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility STFCL Direct Assignment March 11-II Assignee Payouts CARE AA (SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Direct Assignment March 11-II Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility Tarela Power Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) - Withdrawn Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual Bond CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed Tata Power Co. Ltd Hybrid Bond CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD-I CARE AA 2100 Reaffirmed Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD-II CARE AA 15000 Assigned Times Fibrefill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38.6 Assigned Unique Green Energy Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 126 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO) * backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2 ) Vijay Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Revised from CARE B+ Woodman Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE C 30 Assigned Woodman Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 11.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)