Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Portland Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) 100 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited (CCCL) Indian Railway Finance Corporation ST Market CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Ltd Borrowing Programme (FY14) Indian Railway Finance Corporation ST Market CARE A1+ 35000 Assigned Ltd Borrowing Programme (FY15) Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5 Revised from (Non-Fund based) CARE A2 Kic Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4 320 Reaffirmed Fund Based) L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Orient Cement Ltd ST Instrument (CP) CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Paras Ram Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.1 Assigned Ramniklal And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Sincon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 330 Assigned Trb Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 140 Assigned Viraj Profiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 37750.5 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 3,750.30 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Portland Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA-(SO) 800 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited (CCCL) Anjani Portland Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 200 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be extended by CCCL The above 'In Principle' rating would be confirmed by CARE after receipt of the duly executed guarantee document Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Proposed CARE AA-(SO) 600 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue@ @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be extended by CCCL The above 'In Principle' rating would be confirmed by CARE after receipt of the duly executed guarantee document Astonfield Solar (Gujarat) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac.TL CARE BBB 877.3 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 231 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 46700 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme (FY07) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 52400 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme (FY08) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 7200 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme (FY09) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 9170 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme (FY10) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 9120 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme (FY11) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 20594.38Reaffirmed Ltd Programme (FY12) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme (FY13) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LT Market CARE AAA 151030 Reaffirmed Ltd Borrowing Programme (FY14) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LT Market CARE AAA 117900 Assigned Ltd Borrowing Programme (FY15) Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 650 Reaffirmed Based) K.D. Iron & Steel Company Issuer Rating CARE BB+(Is) - Assigned Kic Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 472.5 Reaffirmed Based) L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CARE AAA 6500 Reaffirmed Orient Cement Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE AA- 12000 Reaffirmed Paras Ram Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 93.4 Assigned Ramniklal And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Revised from CARE B+ Saraswati Trading Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.25) Sincon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Skp Bearing Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 34.2 Assigned Skp Bearing Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 25 Assigned CARE A4 Tata Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE AA+/ 500 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Assigned Viraj Profiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10689.4 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 1,231.26 CR ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.