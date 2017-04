Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Reaffirmed BSL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1095 Reaffirmed Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10cr ) Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Jogani Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 12.00cr) Megafine Pharma Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 131.6 Reaffirmed Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 400 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from 15CR) Universal Construction Machinery And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Equipments Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB (FD) 550 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Fabrik Plast Company LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 171.3 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 17.88) Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE C /CARE - Suspended A4 BSL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1161.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 804.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 74.92cr) Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 230 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 18 cr) Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 348.7 Revised from CARE BBB H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 770 Revised from CARE BBB- H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 3055 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Jaiprakash Associates Ltd CP, NCD VII and - - Withdrawn NCD IX issues Jogani Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 0.4 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 0.21cr) Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Bk facility CARE B - Suspended Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1629.4 Assigned Matrix Developers Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 800 Reaffirmed Matrix Developers Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund based CARE BBB (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Megafine Pharma Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 431.2 Reaffirmed Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BB+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed # backed by/to be backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL) Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac#CARE BB+ (SO) 50 Assigned # backed by/to be backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL) Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 303.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 32.31cr) Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd NCD CARE BBB 1750 Assigned Porbandar Solar Power Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1370.6 Revised from Moser Baer Energy & Development Ltd) CARE BBB- (reduced from 143.07cr) Precious Energy Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1336.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 142.32cr) R. S. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 340 Assigned Based) Radha Casting & Metalik Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 63.5 Reaffirmed Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 37.5 Reaffirmed A4 Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 15CR) Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1440 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (enhanced from 74CR) Solitaire Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1338.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 142.49cr) Sonotel Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BB+ (SO) 75 Reaffirmed # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Surya Vidyut Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2174.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 110.0cr) The Shri Ram Precisions LT Bk Fac# CARE BB+ (SO) 189 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15CR) # backed by/to be backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited The Shri Ram Precisions Proposed LT Bk Fac#CARE BB+ (SO) 11 Assigned # backed by/to be backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Universal Construction Machinery And LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 390.4 Reaffirmed Equipments Ltd (reduced from 41.18cr) Venkateswara Wires Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Vidya Mandir LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 121.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 