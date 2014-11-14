Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed G. Prabhakar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 350 Reaffirmed Ishan Snax Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Komal Amin Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1091 Revised from CARE A4 Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 199.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12.95 crore) Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A3+ 47961.4 Assigned Based- ST- LC/BG Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 36 Reaffirmed Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 645 Assigned Ltd # Includes Rs.60 crore backed by a letter of comfort from TCL; Rs.0.50 crore backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from TCL and Rs.4 crore backed by a debit letter authority from TCL. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.54 Cr) Anubha Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 1295.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.126.00 crore) @ The above bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Private Limited (Spectrum; rated: CARE BBB- and CARE A G. Prabhakar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59 Assigned Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 544.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.6.07 crore) Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 4.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3(SO) Ishan Snax Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.30 Cr) Jkm Infra Projects Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 244.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.29.61 crore) Maihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Reaffirmed Namakkal Transport Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 680 Assigned Om Oil Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 100 Assigned CARE A4 Platinum Ispat Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 238.3 Assigned Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LT CC CARE BBB+ 15394.5 Assigned Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB - CARE BBB+ 940 Assigned LT Bills Discounting/ Bills Purchasing Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB-(ECB) CARE BBB+ 819 Assigned Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LT TL CARE BBB+ 6335.1 Assigned Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.4 Revised from CARE BB- Shree Rajkrishna Carting Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 386.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.27.87 crore) Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1030 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.78.00 crore) Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA+ (SO) 360 Reaffirmed Ltd @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) Vasa Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.7 Assigned Vishnuji Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 284.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.