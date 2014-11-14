Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed
G. Prabhakar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned
Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 350 Reaffirmed
Ishan Snax Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed
Komal Amin Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1091 Revised from
CARE A4
Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 199.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.12.95 crore)
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A3+ 47961.4 Assigned
Based- ST- LC/BG
Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed
Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned
Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 36 Reaffirmed
Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned
Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 645 Assigned
Ltd
# Includes Rs.60 crore backed by a letter of comfort from TCL; Rs.0.50 crore backed by an
unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from TCL and Rs.4 crore backed by a
debit letter authority from TCL.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 12.54 Cr)
Anubha Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 1295.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.126.00 crore) @ The above bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee of Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Private Limited (Spectrum; rated:
CARE BBB- and CARE A
G. Prabhakar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59 Assigned
Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 544.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced by Rs.6.07 crore)
Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 4.8 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3(SO)
Ishan Snax Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 9.30 Cr)
Jkm Infra Projects Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 244.7 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.29.61 crore)
Maihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Reaffirmed
Namakkal Transport Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 680 Assigned
Om Oil Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 100 Assigned
CARE A4
Platinum Ispat Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 238.3 Assigned
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LT CC CARE BBB+ 15394.5 Assigned
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB - CARE BBB+ 940 Assigned
LT Bills
Discounting/ Bills Purchasing
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB-(ECB) CARE BBB+ 819 Assigned
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LT TL CARE BBB+ 6335.1 Assigned
Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.4 Revised from
CARE BB-
Shree Rajkrishna Carting Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned
Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 386.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.27.87 crore)
Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1030 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
(enhanced from Rs.78.00 crore)
Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned
Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed
Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA+ (SO) 360 Reaffirmed
Ltd
@backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Tata Communications
Ltd (TCL)
Vasa Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.7 Assigned
Vishnuji Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 284.9 Assigned
