Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 19506.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 570 Revised from CARE A2 Boss Ceramics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Assigned Gspc Lng Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2500 Assigned Royal Latex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Subharti Kkb Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 632.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadit Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE B+ Adani Enterprises Ltd. NCD Issue^ CARE A+ (SO) 1200 Reaffirmed ^ CARE has confirmed the In-Principle rating assigned to the NCD issue upon its placement in line with indicative term sheet Apar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8160 Reaffirmed Apar Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 3350 Reaffirmed Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 28455.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Bank Of Baroda Basel III CARE AA+ 15000 Assigned Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Boss Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95.1 Assigned Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2832.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 289.93 cr Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2137.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 223.94 cr Gurunanak Engineering Services Bk Fac -- Suspended Jrpicl-Patratu Dam - Ramgarh Road LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB+ 2719.8 Revised from CARE BBB Jrpicl-Ranchi Patratu Dam Road LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB+ 2106.6 Revised from CARE BBB Jrpicl-Ranchi Ring Road LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB+ 5000.9 Revised from CARE BBB Khagaria Purnea Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE A 5860 Revised from Debt) CARE BBB Khagaria Purnea Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE BBB+ Mseb Residual Board Erstwhile LT Bonds Series -- Withdrawn Maharashtra State Electricity Board VII (A&B) @ @ Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Government of Maharashtra Platinum Aac Blocks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 117.5 Assigned Raj Engineers And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61 Assigned Republic Auto Sales LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 9.25 cr Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 20.64 cr Royal Latex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Royal Latex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 115 Assigned Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75.4 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Subharti Kkb Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 945 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 118.97 cr Vaibhavlaxmi Clean Energy Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 509.4 Reaffirmed Welspun Solar Kannada Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1174.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 123.07 cr Zenplas Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Suspension revoked Rating placed on credit watch; enhanced from 1.75 Cr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.