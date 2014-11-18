Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chhabra Autolink Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Creative Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A4 Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 73070 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18,853 Cr) Idea Cellular Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 72330 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7,334 Cr) Karam Chand Thapar & Bros.(Coal Sales)ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Senthil Papers And Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.96 Cr) The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chhabra Autolink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 92.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.45 Cr) Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 132320 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6,521 Cr) Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 123470 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6,916.81 Cr) Karam Chand Thapar & Bros.(Coal Sales)LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2200 Reaffirmed Ltd Karam Chand Thapar & Bros.(Coal Sales)LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 5150 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ Nigam Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 45 Revised from CARE C Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 363.6 Reaffirmed Senthil Papers And Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2388.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 204.04 Cr) Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.7 Revised from CARE B Tree House Education & Accessories LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A- 1513.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.71.79 crore) Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 450 Revised from CARE BBB Zamil Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 143.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)