Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aroma Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 174.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.50cr) Cenlub Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 13000 Revised from CARE A1 Soltex Petroproducts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3 crore) Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 0.5 Revised from CARE A4 Weldwell Electrodes ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 17.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aria Hotels & Consultancy Services PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5960 Assigned Ltd Aroma Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Cenlub Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Cesc Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2100 Assigned Divyansh Infracon Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB- - Withdrawn Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 191680.7Revised from CARE A Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs CARE A- 40233.3 Revised from (aggregate) IV, V, CARE A VIII, X, XI, XII, XIII Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A248120 Revised from CARE A/CARE A1 Mahindra Aero Structure Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB + 910 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100cr) Mahindra Aero Structure Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund Bk Fac CARE BBB + 130 Reaffirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE A (SO) 5000 Assigned (NCD)* *'In-principle' rating assigned based on indicative terms of the proposed transaction. Final rating would be assigned subject to putting in place the structure as envisaged, execution of various documents including a pledge agreement, and a legal opinion, to the satisfaction of CARE, to be provided by RHC. Sarthi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 19.8 Revised from CARE BB Sarthi Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 95.8 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Ltd Long -term / Short CARE BB /CARE 550 Reaffirmed -term Bk Fac A4 (enhanced from 30.00cr) Shiv Gramoudyog Sansthan Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Shree Deosharwali Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed Soltex Petroproducts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.35 crore) Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 105.7 Revised from CARE BB Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ A3 18.5 Revised from CARE BB/A4 Weldwell Electrodes LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)