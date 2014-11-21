Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Borah Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Capital Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 19.5 Assigned Ltd. JK Files (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 230 Reaffirmed Omniactive Health Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund based) Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Proposed ST CARE A3(SO) 780 Assigned non-fund based Bk In-Principle ^- The ratings are In-principle and would be finalized upon receipt of final executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac (LC/BG) CARE A1 2500 Reaffirmed Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. ST Bk Fac * CARE A3 3760 Reaffirmed * Includes fund based term loan of Rs.26 crore MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Omaxe Ltd Medium Term CARE BBB-(FD) 1000 Assigned Instrument (Fixed Deposits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 119.8 Assigned Amul Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Borah Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 94.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.77 Cr) Capital Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145 Assigned Ltd. Gvk Deoli Kota Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6587.6 Revised from CARE BBB India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA 4000 Assigned Jk Files (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1200 Reaffirmed Jugnu Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 118 Assigned Nandan Builders LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 90 Withdrawn Natraj Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 269.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7 Cr) Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdProposed LT CARE AAA 25000 Assigned Secured Bonds Omniactive Health Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 304.7 Reaffirmed based) Omniactive Health Technologies Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 850 Reaffirmed (Fund based) CARE A3 Oriental Hotels Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE A+ 2000 Assigned Issue Pacific Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.1 Reaffirmed Patodi Cotton Ginning Factory Bk Fac - - Suspended Petron Engineering Construction Ltd Proposed LT FB Bk CARE BBB(SO) 550 Assigned In-Principle ^- The ratings are In-principle and would be finalized upon receipt of final executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Salasar Balaji Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 172.7 Assigned Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 206.1 Reaffirmed Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 500 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac (New TL) CARE A+ 11998.3 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 8091.8 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 3000 Reaffirmed (CC/PC/Bill CARE A1 Discounting) Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 750 Reaffirmed (Working Capital CARE A1 Demand Loan) Tata Motors Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 66000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 18500 Assigned Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2055.4 Reaffirmed Wheel Flexible Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)